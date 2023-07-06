CAB Payments debuts on the London Stock Exchange with an IPO of 851.4 million





The company went public with a market capitalization of £851.4 million, at £3.35 per ordinary share. The IPO includes 87,000,000 common shares and an additional 13,000,000 under an over-allotment option. If exercised in full, it would bring the final offer amount to £335 million, or approximately 39.3% of the company’s total ordinary shares at the time of its listing on the LSE, CAB said. in a regulatory file. CAB Payments targets £850m London IPO The company has today commenced conditional dealings, with admission to the premium listing segment of the Financial Conduct Authority’s official list on the LSE’s Main Listed Securities Market, and the start of unconditional dealings, which are expected to have take place on July 11. CAB Payments’ listings mark one of the biggest IPOs for the LSE this year, after several top companies moved from London to New York. Bhairav ​​Trivedi, CEO of CAB Payments, said: “Today marks an important milestone for CAB Payments as we celebrate our first day of contingent trading on the London Stock Exchange. The CEO said the decision to list signifies his confidence in the proposition the company is bringing to clients and its “new and expanded” investor base, as well as the confidence it has in the UK as a home to “innovative and growing global fintech companies”. CAB Payments to list on the London Stock Exchange “The excellent reception we have received from the investment community underscores our strong financial profile and track record of growth, profitability and cash generation,” he said. “We are extremely excited to begin this new chapter in our journey, as we strive to connect more people in traditionally hard-to-reach regions with global payment and currency trading capabilities. We look forward to continuing to consolidate our position as the payment and forex partner of choice for blue chip clients transacting in emerging markets.” Julia Hoggett, CEO of LSE and Head of Equities, Capital Markets at London Stock Exchange Group, added: “We are delighted to welcome the IPO of CAB Payments. The global nature of the business, serving growth markets, backed by a global investor base, in many ways sums up London’s strengths. London has a vibrant market that can serve the best of fintech and we continue our mission to help businesses not only start here, grow here and grow here, but also stay here.

