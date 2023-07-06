- The global stock index is on track to fall the most since April
- Stronger-than-expected jobs data sparks rate fears
- Rising global borrowing costs fuel recession worries
Business
Stocks fall as bond yields rise, US jobs data fuels fears of rate hike
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) – The MSCI World Equity Index fell on Thursday, on track for its biggest one-day percentage decline since April, as Treasury yields rose as an increase in the US private payroll has fueled fears that interest rates will stay higher for longer.
Payrolls firm ADP said private payrolls in June rose by 497,000, far exceeding economists’ expectations for an increase of 228,000 and 267,000 in May. The Labor Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased by 12,000 to a seasonally adjusted 248,000 for the week ended July 1, but the prior week was revised to show 3,000 claims for less than expected.
Adding to concerns that this would lead to a more hawkish central bank, Dallas Federal Reserve Chair Lorie Logan said Thursday that an inflation outlook still above target and a stronger-than-expected labor market ” call for a tighter monetary policy.”
US Treasury yields climbed after labor market data boosted expectations of aggressive Fed rate hikes to contain stubbornly high inflation. The U.S. dollar pared its losses against other major currencies after the report, while stock indices were in the red across the board.
“There’s just a lot of uncertainty right now about the strength of the economy and what the Fed might have to do to try to deal with inflationary pressures,” said James Ragan, director of inflation research. wealth management at DA Davidson.
While the ADP report isn’t always a good guide to the government’s monthly jobs data, due out on Friday, the private payroll data was so much higher than expected that it raised fears that Friday’s report also does bring a positive surprise, Ragan said.
“Given we had such a strong end of June, the market is, at least for today, taking a more conservative view,” he said.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 340.82 points, or 0.99%, to 33,947.82; the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 32.11 points, or 0.72%, to 4,414.71; and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) lost 105.76 points, or 0.77%, to 13,685.89.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) closed down 2.34% and the MSCI gauge of stocks across the world (.MIWD00000PUS) trimmed losses to 1.21%. It had fallen 1.7%, which would have been its biggest one-day drop since December.
“All of this paints a picture of a market preoccupied with the economy and a Fed still determined to tighten monetary policy,” said Alex Coffey, senior trade strategist at TD Ameritrade.
With “no signs of deterioration in the labor market”, Coffey said increasingly tight monetary policy “will definitely cause some sort of economic slowdown.”
Money market traders now see a 94.9% chance of a quarter-point rise at the July 26 bank meeting and were betting on a 28.5% chance of another rise in September, down from 19.1% on Wednesday, CME Group’s FedWatch tool showed.
And DA Davidson’s Ragan noted that futures indicate few bets on rate cuts until June 2024 compared to recent bets on up to two rate cuts later in 2023.
In Treasuries, 2-year Treasury yields rose above 5% for the first time since early March and hit their highest levels since June 2007.
Benchmark 10-year bonds rose 9.2 basis points to 4.037% from 3.945% late Wednesday. The 30-year bond last rose 5.6 basis points to 3.9997% from 3.944%. The 2-year note was last up 5.1 basis points to return 5.0017% from 4.951%.
In currencies, the dollar index fell 0.194%, with the euro up 0.29% at $1.0882. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.35% against the greenback to 144.13 to the dollar, while the pound last traded at $1.274, up 0.28% on the daytime.
In energy markets, oil prices were little changed as the market digested the higher likelihood of a U.S. interest rate hike that could weigh on energy demand, while the tightening supply of US crude limited the losses.
U.S. crude gained 1 cent to $71.80 a barrel and Brent finished at $76.52, down 0.17% or 13 cents.
In precious metals, spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,910.09 an ounce. US gold futures fell 0.58% to $1,908.70 an ounce.
Reporting by Sinad Carew in New York, Marc Jones in London; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Hugh Lawson and Richard Chang
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/global-markets-wrapup-1-2023-07-06/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- From standing desks to mini walks: 7 easy ways to make healthy improvements to your daily routine | Entertainment News
- Stocks fall as bond yields rise, US jobs data fuels fears of rate hike
- PostgreSQL VACUUM garbage collector details
- Xi Jinping Wants Deeper War Planning: Chinese Army Must Dare to Fight
- Modi takes revenge for Karnataka’s defeat by depriving it of food grains, Congress says
- Zelensky will meet Erdogan on Friday in Istanbul according to Turkish media
- Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier to launch US-based league during WNBA offseason
- The “Insidious” saga ends with the 5th episode directed by main actor Patrick Wilson
- Scorecard Scotland vs Netherlands 2023
- Florida teenager’s incredible duct tape prom dress could win her major college scholarship: check it out
- 2023 Logistics Plan Focuses on Technological Innovation and Industry Partnerships
- A diver in Taiwan encounters a rare earthquake fish