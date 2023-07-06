Stocks fall as bond yields rise, US jobs data fuels fears of rate hike

[1/2] A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York, U.S. November 11, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

The global stock index is on track to fall the most since April

Stronger-than-expected jobs data sparks rate fears

Rising global borrowing costs fuel recession worries

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) – The MSCI World Equity Index fell on Thursday, on track for its biggest one-day percentage decline since April, as Treasury yields rose as an increase in the US private payroll has fueled fears that interest rates will stay higher for longer.

Payrolls firm ADP said private payrolls in June rose by 497,000, far exceeding economists’ expectations for an increase of 228,000 and 267,000 in May. The Labor Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased by 12,000 to a seasonally adjusted 248,000 for the week ended July 1, but the prior week was revised to show 3,000 claims for less than expected.

Adding to concerns that this would lead to a more hawkish central bank, Dallas Federal Reserve Chair Lorie Logan said Thursday that an inflation outlook still above target and a stronger-than-expected labor market ” call for a tighter monetary policy.”

US Treasury yields climbed after labor market data boosted expectations of aggressive Fed rate hikes to contain stubbornly high inflation. The U.S. dollar pared its losses against other major currencies after the report, while stock indices were in the red across the board.

“There’s just a lot of uncertainty right now about the strength of the economy and what the Fed might have to do to try to deal with inflationary pressures,” said James Ragan, director of inflation research. wealth management at DA Davidson.

While the ADP report isn’t always a good guide to the government’s monthly jobs data, due out on Friday, the private payroll data was so much higher than expected that it raised fears that Friday’s report also does bring a positive surprise, Ragan said.

“Given we had such a strong end of June, the market is, at least for today, taking a more conservative view,” he said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 340.82 points, or 0.99%, to 33,947.82; the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 32.11 points, or 0.72%, to 4,414.71; and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) lost 105.76 points, or 0.77%, to 13,685.89.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) closed down 2.34% and the MSCI gauge of stocks across the world (.MIWD00000PUS) trimmed losses to 1.21%. It had fallen 1.7%, which would have been its biggest one-day drop since December.

“All of this paints a picture of a market preoccupied with the economy and a Fed still determined to tighten monetary policy,” said Alex Coffey, senior trade strategist at TD Ameritrade.

With “no signs of deterioration in the labor market”, Coffey said increasingly tight monetary policy “will definitely cause some sort of economic slowdown.”

Money market traders now see a 94.9% chance of a quarter-point rise at the July 26 bank meeting and were betting on a 28.5% chance of another rise in September, down from 19.1% on Wednesday, CME Group’s FedWatch tool showed.

And DA Davidson’s Ragan noted that futures indicate few bets on rate cuts until June 2024 compared to recent bets on up to two rate cuts later in 2023.

In Treasuries, 2-year Treasury yields rose above 5% for the first time since early March and hit their highest levels since June 2007.

Benchmark 10-year bonds rose 9.2 basis points to 4.037% from 3.945% late Wednesday. The 30-year bond last rose 5.6 basis points to 3.9997% from 3.944%. The 2-year note was last up 5.1 basis points to return 5.0017% from 4.951%.

In currencies, the dollar index fell 0.194%, with the euro up 0.29% at $1.0882. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.35% against the greenback to 144.13 to the dollar, while the pound last traded at $1.274, up 0.28% on the daytime.

Reuters Charts Reuters Charts

In energy markets, oil prices were little changed as the market digested the higher likelihood of a U.S. interest rate hike that could weigh on energy demand, while the tightening supply of US crude limited the losses.

U.S. crude gained 1 cent to $71.80 a barrel and Brent finished at $76.52, down 0.17% or 13 cents.

In precious metals, spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,910.09 an ounce. US gold futures fell 0.58% to $1,908.70 an ounce.

Reporting by Sinad Carew in New York, Marc Jones in London; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Hugh Lawson and Richard Chang

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.