Stock market today: Wall Street tumbles after hot jobs data raises threat of high rates





NEW YORK (AP) Stocks fell on Thursday after reports suggested the U.S. labor market remains much more resilient than expected. The S&P 500 lost 35.23, or 0.8%, to 4,411.59. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 366.38, or 1.1%, to 33,922.26, and the Nasdaq composite fell 112.61, or 0.8%, to 13,679.04. While a robust labor market keeps the economy out of a dreaded recession, it could also push the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer in its campaign to beat high inflation. This in turn could mean more pressure on the economy and financial markets. A report by the ADP Research Institute suggests hiring by private employers was much stronger last month than economists expected, with nearly twice as many jobs created as expected. The ADP report can be volatile and isn’t necessarily a good predictor of the more comprehensive and expected monthly jobs report from the U.S. government on Friday, said Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction at Morgan Stanley Global Investment. Office.

But it is also associated with a separate report showing the number of American workers who filed for unemployment last week remains low compared to the story, although it was a bit higher than expected. Other reports on Thursday offered a nuanced picture. One said employers announced fewer job openings in May than expected. This could mean less upward pressure on inflation. A separate report said growth in US service industries remains strong and accelerated in June. Friday’s jobs report will likely have a much bigger impact on Wall Street than anything else this week. If it’s strong like the ADP report, it could spell counterintuitive pain for stocks as it would push the Fed to keep the brakes on the economy in hopes of bringing inflation under control. This would increase the risk of a recession later, even if the strength of the labor market is what prevents a slowdown for the time being. Whether it’s as big a number as the ADP report suggested or even half that, it would still show that the labor market is very strong and the Fed hasn’t done enough to make up for it. lower inflation, said Chief Investment Officer Megan Horneman. at Verdence Capital Advisors. Even with some of this nuanced economic data, the bottom line is that the labor market is still a lagging indicator and later to crack under the weight of higher interest rates than other parts of the economy, a- she declared. We still expect the labor market to weaken.

She expects a recession to hit within the next 12 months. Yields jumped in the bond market as traders raised bets that the Fed would keep rates higher for longer than expected. Hopes of a potential interest rate cut by early next year have faded. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.03% from 3.94% on Wednesday night. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, climbed to 4.99% from 4.95%. It returned to where it was in early March, before the bankruptcies of several US banks shook confidence in the financial markets. These meltdowns were caused in part by all the rate hikes the Federal Reserve has racked up since the start of last year. It raised its federal funds rate by a gigantic 5 percentage points from virtually zero in an attempt to stifle the worst inflation in decades. High interest rates work by slowing down the entire economy, and unforeseen cracks often appear under the strain. On Wall Street, Exxon Mobil was one of the heaviest weights in the market after falling 3.7%. He warned of a hit to earnings in the spring due to changing gasoline prices and industry margins, among other things.

JetBlue Airways fell 7.2% after announcing the end of a partnership with American Airlines in the northeastern United States after losing a court battle over the deal. JetBlue will instead focus on recovering from its proposed purchase of Spirit Airlines. American Airlines fell 2.4%. Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, oscillated between small gains and losses after unveils its new app Threads, a Twitter rival, which had a bumpy ride under new owner Elon Musk. Meta ended the day down 0.8%. Overseas stock markets also fell sharply. The Chinese market has come under particular pressure as the recovery of the world’s second-largest economy falters after the removal of anti-COVID restrictions. Tensions between China and the United States also weighed on the market, and the United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited China Thursday try to improve relations. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 3%, in part on sharp declines in Chinese bank stocks after Goldman Sachs downgraded them, citing concerns over a slowing economy and lender exposure to debt. Shares in Shanghai fell 0.5%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.7% after being one of the world stars in the first half of the year. In Europe, the French CAC 40 fell 3.1% and the German DAX lost 2.6%.

