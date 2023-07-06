Did the Indian stock market peak after hitting a lifetime high explained

Sotck exchange : The Indian stock market remained very bullish after its introduction in July 2023, with all indices respectively reaching lifetime highs. In fact, on Friday last week, all three major benchmarks Nifty, Sensex and Bank Nifty hit a record high, while small and mid cap indices also hit a new high. However, Indian stocks have been trading sideways for the past two sessions (although Nifty hit a new high of 19,464 today), sparking speculation over whether Dalal Street has topped after hitting record highs in the during the last sessions.

According to stock market experts, it would be premature to assume that the Indian stock market will peak in nearly two sessions. They said that during the recent rally, support was pulled by some auto stocks and banks (both PSU and private). But, if we look at Nifty heavyweights like Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), HDFC Bank, HDFC Ltd, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) which make up about 40% of the weight of the 50-stock index, don’t have yet participated in this rally, they outperformed by Nifty in YTD time by a huge margin. In fact, Infosys shares have generated a negative return since the beginning of the year while TCS has given a return of 1.75% to its investors in 2023. Experts added that in the coming times, the leadership in market rally should come from FMCG and capital goods while PSU banks and some auto stocks should continue to support this new round of rally. They advised long-term investors to look to FMCG, Capital Goods, IT and Reliance stocks for higher yield in upcoming sessions.

Short-term stock market leaders

On whether the Indian stock market has peaked after hitting record highs in recent sessions, Saurabh Jain, VP Research at SMC Global Securities, said: “It is premature to say that the market peaked after two sessions. The market has been hitting new highs on a regular basis and therefore some pause was widely expected. In fact, small and mid-cap stocks always attract the interest of bull market buyers. In fact, the NSE Nifty, Small Cap and Mid Cap indices hit a new high in early morning trading during Thursday’s session, signaling a positive trend sideways on Dalal Street.”

The expert from SMC Global Securities added that the leadership of the rally could change after the monsoon and that FMCG and capital goods could take the lead in the next rally, while some auto stocks and Reliance should support the short-term market.

Stocks to buy today

On how Nifty still has near-term upside potential, Anuj Gupta, Vice President of Research at IIFL Securities, said: “Out of 50 stocks listed on the NSE Nifty Index, approximately 40% of the weight is governed by Reliance, HDFC Bank, HDFC Ltd, Infosys, TCS and State Bank of India (SBI).” In 2023, Nifty generated a return of around 6.90%, which is well above the returns given by Reliance, HDFC Bank, HDFC, TCS, SBI and Infosys. In fact, Infosys and SBI shares have given negative returns to its shareholders since the start of the year. So, the current Nifty rally is because the remaining ruling stocks weigh 60% in the Nifty index.”

Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities added that in the near term, FMCG and capital goods could dominate the Indian stock market rally, while banking stocks would continue to attract interest from Dalal Street buyers. . He advised long-term positional investors to add TCS, Infosys and Reliance stocks to their portfolios and advised the buy-on-dip strategy in HDFC Bank, as the stock is expected to give a sharp upside move after the fusion of HDFC twins.

Regarding stocks to buy from the FMCG segment and capital goods, Anuj Gupta recommended investors to buy ITC, Britannia, HUL, Dabur, Colgate-India and Godrej Consumer. In the capital goods segments, he advised investors to look to Siemens, ABB India and Suzlon Energy stocks. For long-term investors interested in banking stocks to buy today, Anuj Gupta advised buying SBI, PNB and Bank of Maharashtra in the PSU segment while in the private banking segment he suggested HDFC shares Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank.

Disclaimer: The opinions and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decision.

Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 11:34 am IST

