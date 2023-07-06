Stock market today: Asian markets extend losses after Wall Street drop

BANGKOK (AP) Shares slid in Asia on Thursday after Wall Street tumbled following a rally that sent it up 16% for the year so far.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 3% on the sell-off in Chinese bank shares after Goldman Sachs downgraded them citing concerns about a slowing economy and lenders’ exposure to the debt. The Japanese Nikkei 225 lost 1.7%. US futures fell and oil prices were mixed.

Stock prices have recently soared amid signs that the U.S. economy is stronger than feared, so far fending off recession despite high interest rates. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting released on Wednesday showed some central bank officials wanted to raise rates in mid-June, though they ultimately voted unanimously to keep rates steady. .

The threat of further rate hikes weighed on investor sentiment. The next focus for the US will be employment data to be released on Friday.

Markets are also watching for updates on U.S.-China tensions as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen heads to Beijing for several days of meetings.

The Hang Seng lost 587 points to 18,522.43 while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.5% to 3,205.97. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index fell more than 600 points to 32,729.96.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.3% to 7,160.70 and the Kospi in Seoul lost 0.7% to 2,560.14. India Sensex opened slightly higher as shares fell in Taiwan and Bangkok.

The S&P 500 slid 0.2% to 4,446.82 on Wednesday, slightly down from its highest level since April 2022. The Dow fell 0.4% to 34,288.64 and the Nasdaq fell 0.2% to 13,791.65.

A report on Wednesday showed U.S. factory orders growth held steady in May, though economists expect an acceleration.

On Wall Street, UPS shares fell 2.1% as the company tries to reach an agreement with the Teamsters union representing about 340,000 of its workers. Their current contract expires at the end of the month and Teamsters members voted last month to authorize a strike.

Companies that do a lot of business in the China region were also weak. Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts, which derive significant revenue from Macau, both fell at least 4.6%.

On the winning side, Meta Platforms. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp seems set to unveil a new app that appears to mimic Twitter. It rose 1.9%, adding to an exceptional year in which it has already climbed 144.6%.

Hopes are growing that inflation will cool enough that the Federal Reserve will soon halt its rate hikes, which reduce inflation by slowing the broader economy. Much of Wall Street expects the Fed to raise rates later this month and possibly once again later this year, as the Fed has hinted.

This could leave the US stock market stuck in a waiting pattern as everyone waits to see whether or not a long-predicted recession occurs. The next earnings season could offer clues, with companies updating investors on the profits they made in the spring.

Returns were mixed in the bond market. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.93% from 3.86% on Monday, when bond trading ended early ahead of the Independence Day holiday. The 10-year yield helps set rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, was flat at 4.94%.

In other trading, the benchmark U.S. crude lost 14 cents to $71.65 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. On Wednesday, it gained $2 a gallon to $71.69 a barrel.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trade, fell 28 cents to $76.37 a barrel.

The dollar fell to 144.17 Japanese yen from 144.64 yen. The euro fell to $1.0839 from $1.0857.

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.