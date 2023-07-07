Business
Debate rages over how fast auto industry can go electricExBulletin
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
For auto policy buffs, the new vehicle standards proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency are this summer’s hot blockbuster.
The surprisingly ambitious proposal unveiled earlier this year could mean that up to 67% of new vehicles sold by 2032 would have to be electric for automakers to be compliant. It would be a major step towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the United States.
Public comments on EPA’s proposal closed on Wednesday, and criticism poured in.
“Vital”, says an environmental group. “Doable,” says the electric vehicle lobby. “Neither reasonable nor feasible,” say mainstream automakers.
It’s not just the auto industry that weighs. The ski industry feeling the effects of climate change has adopted the rule. The oil industry has vehemently opposeswith the American Petroleum Institute warning that it will “keep all options on the table” if finalized.
Accelerate an ongoing transition
Much is at stake and the EPA rule is widely expected to be challenged in court, just as the current standards have been. The agency previously said it plans to finalize the rule by March 2024.
Automakers are already gearing up to adopt electric vehicles, and the federal government has offered billions of dollars in incentives to accelerate this process.
If these incentives are a giant carrot, these proposed regulations are a tall stick.
Unlike California and other states that require a certain percentage of new car sales to be electric, the EPA would not establish a direct mandate for electric vehicles.
However, the proposed standards for greenhouse gas emissions and pollution would be so low that to meet them across an entire fleet, automakers would almost certainly have to build large numbers of zero-emission vehicles. The EPA says it would save lives and save Americans up to a trillion dollars on gasoline.
Vehicle standards are a complicated dance between regulators and industry. The government wants to set standards that are achievable, but not easy. Businesses want standards that leave them plenty of room to make profits.
Major automakers say the timeline is too fast
The Automotive Innovation Alliance, the trade group representing the big traditional automakers, is pushing for less stringent standards, pointing out that many elements of the transition to electric vehicles, from strengthening the power grid for chargers to increase in raw materials for batteries, are outside the direct control of automakers.
Nicolas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
The group is asking the EPA to aim for a lower percentage of car sales to be electric vehicles by 2032, and to expand certain “flexibilities” in how emissions and emissions credits are calculated; essentially, both lowering the target and giving companies more ways to achieve it.
The group is also pushing for lower pollution standards on petrol and diesel vehicles, saying that if companies are meant to switch to electric vehicles, they will have less money to invest in making internal combustion vehicles cleaner.
The group notes that automakers have embraced the overall goal of electrification, and the debate is now about the timing. “If the Environmental Protection Agency were to address all of the solutions we’ve outlined, it would still be by far the most aggressive regulation ever enacted,” said John Bozzella, chairman of the Alliance.
In their comments, the trade group also questions whether the EPA has the authority to set such ambitious standards. The auto industry has previously defended the EPA’s right to set standards and encourage electrification, but says the scale of change imagined by current standards is “unprecedented.”
Electric vehicle companies say it’s doable
Meanwhile, the Zero Emission Transportation Association, a much newer trade group representing Tesla and other all-electric automakers as well as charger companies and electric vehicle suppliers, is calling on the EPA to impose rules again. more stringent.
The group says strict rules are not only important for public health and the fight against climate change, but also create jobs in the United States. Many government incentives for electric vehicles require US or North American manufacturing while providing the “regulatory certainty” that suppliers and utilities need.
That is, if automakers need to make electric vehicles quickly, other companies can more confidently build parts factories or invest in chargers, investments that might only pay off when a high percentage of cars are electric.
“We believe these standards are achievable,” ZETA Chairman Albert Gore III wrote.
The group likened the shift to electric vehicles to phasing out leaded gasoline, encouraging the EPA to act with comparable urgency.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/07/06/1186156123/electric-vehicles-epa-greenhouse-tailpipe-emissions-standards-comment-period
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Gooding, Miller, named a WGCA All-American Scholars
- And just like that… Season 2 Episode 4 Recap: All the Substance, Not the Style
- Debate rages over how fast auto industry can go electricExBulletin
- Yale Cancer Center warns of melanoma risk from summer heat
- Billionaire Ineos chairman Jim Ratcliffe criticizes UK energy policy as ‘dumb’
- Lack of decision by actors’ unions on strike plunges Hollywood into more unrest
- USC Viterbi Delegation Visits Armenia for First Time – USC Viterbi
- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits China as part of efforts to ease strained relations
- Rishi Sunak loses court battle after pushing to keep Boris Johnson’s diaries secret
- Anita, Divya Khosla’s mother, dies, Urvashi Rautela provides support. Bollywood
- Manika Batra defeats Olympic and World Cup medalist Chen I-ching
- Los Angeles teen finalist in annual duct tape prom dress contest