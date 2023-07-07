Stock market forecasts for the next six months

Key points

The technology sector led the stock market to impressive gains in the first half of 2023.

Analysts are bullish on the outlook for stock prices.

Tight credit markets, high inflation and high interest rates remain risks.

The stock market enters the second half of 2023 with positive momentum, which historically bodes well for returns for the rest of the year. The S&P 500 could be on track for its best annual performance since 2019.

Several key issues that weighed on investors’ appetite for equities and other risky assets in 2022 have abated in recent months.

Inflation has been on a steady downward trend, economic growth has been stronger than expected, US banks have apparently stabilized following a regional banking crisis, and the Federal Reserve has made sufficient progress in stabilizing prices to suspend its interest rate hikes in June.

Tech stocks and growth stocks have outperformed in 2023, and investors are growing optimistic about the Fed’s ability to handle a soft landing for the US economy. But the risk of recession remains high and some market experts are urging investors to take a cautious approach in the face of a hot market in the second half.

Stock market performance

The S&P 500 gained 5% in the first quarter of 2023. But much of those gains were concentrated in the technology sector. Here are some highlights:

The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) gained over 21% in the first quarter and continued with another gain in the second quarter, for a total gain of 40% in the first half of the year.

Large-cap tech stocks led the S&P 500 to a 14% gain in the first half of 2023. The tech-heavy Nasdaq left the S&P 500 in the dust, gaining more than 30% ahead of the rest of the year .

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged in the first half, gaining 3.8%. Investors shunned value stocks and turned to growth stocks, weighing on Dow Jones returns.

Artificial intelligence was a key investment theme that propelled technology stocks in the first half. OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI chatbot took the world by storm and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) released Bard in response to ChatGPT.

The rally in tech stocks in the first quarter spread to other sectors of the market in the second quarter, driven by investor optimism surrounding a Fed pause and encouraging economic data in the United States.

It’s easy to see why investors will be bullish for the next six months given the abundance of good news in the first half of the year, but there are still potential headwinds that could trigger the 2023 stock market rally.

Stock market forecasts for the next six months

Since 1950, when the S&P 500 ends the first half of the year with positive returns, it has averaged a 6% gain in the second half of the year. While the index gains at least 10% in the first half of the year, second half gains averaged 7.7%.

Analysts are generally optimistic about the outlook for equities in the second half.

S&P 500 Forecast

The S&P 500 officially entered bullish territory on June 8, after rising at least 20% from its October 2022 lows.

That said, Wall Street analysts predict that high interest rates will continue to weigh on S&P 500 earnings in the second half. They estimate that S&P 500 earnings fell 6.8% year over year in the second quarter and will rise 0.4% in the third quarter. The indices’ forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9 is already above its 10-year average of 17.4, suggesting that equity valuations are stretched.

Fortunately, analysts remain optimistic the S&P 500 will rise next year.

Analysts’ average price target for the S&P 500 suggests an additional 9.5% upside over the next 12 months.

The energy sector is expected to register an average increase of 22% over the next year. Meanwhile, the tech sector is taking a breather, with an estimated 4.8% rise for S&P 500 tech stocks.

Dow Jones Forecast

If the appetite for growth stocks and tech stocks continues in the second half of 2023, the Dow Jones Industrial Average will likely lag behind. But if the U.S. economy plunges into a recession, investors could seek safety in blue-chip stocks

The Dow Jones gained 3.8% in the first half of 2023, but most of those gains came in the second quarter. The Dow is currently trading around 34,000, about 8% below its all-time high of 36,799 in January 2022.

Nasdaq Forecast

If the rally in tech stocks continues in the second half of 2023, this could be a historic year for the Nasdaq. The index has gained more than 50% in a single calendar year only three times in its 45-year history, and its first-half gain of more than 30% puts it on track for its best annual performance since dot-bulle com in the late 1990s.

But tech stocks will need to continue to demonstrate that they can grow their business even in an extremely challenging environment of high interest rates and tight credit markets.

Inflation and the stock market

Inflation has been a major concern for investors since the start of 2022. While the Federal Reserve has made significant progress on the inflation front, inflation remains well above historical norms.

The personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index rose 3.8% year-on-year in May, from 4.3% in April. Core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy prices and is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, rose 4.6% in May, beating the Fed’s 2% target.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has repeatedly pledged to keep interest rates high for as long as it takes to bring inflation under full control.

High interest rates and tighter credit markets could affect economic growth in the second half of 2023, says John Lynch, chief investment officer at Comerica Wealth Management. “Falling corporate profits have historically led to reduced employment and capital spending, and we see no reason why this experience should prove any different.”

That said, the S&P 500 could retest its October 2022 lows of around 3,500 before US gross domestic product and corporate earnings begin to recover in 2024, Lynch adds. “After another bout of volatility this summer, we believe the S&P 500 Index will be fairly priced near current levels (around 4,200) by year-end.

How to navigate the stock market in 2023

Republicans and Democrats reached a compromise on the debt ceiling in June to avoid a potentially disastrous US default. Investors were also reassured about the stability of the US banking sector when the 23 major US banks passed the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test.

If the stock market rally continues in the second half, the market may need to find new leadership.

Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist for LPL Financial, says the rally in growth stocks so far in 2023 may have been too strong.

“Since 1979, when growth outpaced value in the first half, it has outperformed again in the second half. slightly outpaced growth in the second half,” Turnquist said.

The US economy also faces significant risks heading into the second half of the year. The New York Fed’s recession probability model estimates the probability of a recession in the United States to be about 70% over the next 12 months.

For this reason, investors should stay grounded after such a strong first-half stock market performance and proceed with caution.

Given potential earnings misdirection, a portfolio balanced across the risk spectrum remains the best way forward for most investors, says Chris Fasciano, portfolio manager for Commonwealth Financial Network.

“It is important to stay focused on the underlying data and not the headlines and react accordingly to take advantage of potential opportunities that may arise from increased volatility,” he adds.