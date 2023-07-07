Provincial Government Announces Appointments to Memorial University Board of Trustees

The Honorable Krista Lynn Howell, Minister of Education, today announced seven appointments to Memorial University’s Board of Trustees.

Appointed for a three-year term, new members include:

Bob Hallett;

Ashrafee Tanvir Hossain;

Justin Lada;

Chief Brendan Mitchell;

Natalie Pender;

Tim Powers; And

Lynn Zurel.

The Board of Regents, along with the Memorial University Senate, is responsible for all matters relating to programming, employee qualifications, and all other matters deemed to be in the best interests of the institution. The Board of Regents is made up of people with a wide range of knowledge and expertise.

In May, amendments were made to strengthen and modernize the Memorial University Act. These amendments included changes to the governance structure of the board of trustees to allow teachers to sit on the board. Memorial University and the Memorial University Faculty Association requested the addition to the board.

Biographical information on the appointees can be found in the backgrounder below.

Quote

Congratulations to the new members of the Board of Regents. The knowledge and perspective each member brings to the board is immeasurable. May the future of Memorial University be filled with great success as you help guide this important institution and its contributions to the social and economic fabric of the province.

Honorable Krista Lynn Howell

education Minister

Provincial Government Introduces Proposed Amendments to Memorial University Act

Memorial University Act

Biographical Information of Appointees to the Memorial University Board of Trustees

Bob Hallette

Bob Hallett is an award-winning musician, published author and music consultant. He is the executive producer and chief operating officer of Terra Bruce Productions, a musical theater company with production and rehearsal facilities in Toronto and St. Johns. Mr. Hallett holds a Bachelor of Arts from Memorial University and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Fredericton.

Dr. Ashrafee Tanvir Hossain

Dr. Ashrafee Tanvir Hossain joined the Faculty of Business Administration at Memorial University in 2013. Dr. Hossain is a published scholar whose research interests include corporate finance, corporate governance, financial regulation, mergers and acquisitions, corporate social responsibility and sustainability. Dr. Hossain is a member of the CFA Institute. He holds a Bachelor of Science and a Masters in Business Administration from Virginia Tech, as well as a Doctor of Philosophy in Finance from Concordia University.

Justine Lada

Justin Ladha is Chief Executive Officer of KMK Capital Inc. He has experience as a member of the Board of Directors of Nalcor Energy-Oil and Gas Inc. He is a former Chairman of the St. Johns Board of Trade and a member of the Executive of the Royal Newfoundland Yacht Club. Mr. Ladha holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Memorial University and an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors at the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.

Chief Brendan Mitchell

Chief Brendan Mitchell is the Chief of the Qalipu First Nation. He has experience as Acting Regional Chief for Newfoundland at the Assembly of First Nations in Canada; with the Independent Appointments Commission for the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador; and as Honorary Lieutenant-Colonel of the Second Battalion of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment. Chief Mitchell holds a Bachelor of Science and a Masters of Business Administration from Memorial University.

Nathalie Pender

Nathalie Pender was born in Paris and has been teaching French as a second language for over 20 years. She is a member of the Francophone committee of the Canadian Association of University Teachers; the Canadian Association for Teacher Education; Association of French Teachers of Canadian Universities and Colleges; and the Canadian Society for the Study of Education. Her current research focuses on the degenderization of language (English and French).

Tim Powers

Tim Powers is President of Summa Strategies and Managing Director of Abacus Data. He has experience on the boards of Melanoma Canada and the Jack Purcell Recreation Association, and is a Class B member of the Canadian Olympic Committee. Tim holds a Bachelor of Arts from Memorial University, a Master of Arts from St. Marys University, a Master of Science from the London School of Economics and is a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors with the designation ICD.D.

Lynn Zurel

Lynn Zurel is the Chief Financial Officer of Stonebridge Capital Inc. She has experience on the board of directors of the Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation; Muskrat Falls Oversight Committee; St. Johns Transportation Committee; and is honorary lieutenant-colonel of the 37th Signal Regiment of the Canadian Armed Forces. Ms. Zurel holds CPA, CA and ICD.D designations, and holds leadership positions on the boards of a wide variety of national, provincial and local not-for-profit organizations.



10:40 a.m.