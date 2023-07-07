Foreign investors flock to Turkish stock market since election





Receive free updates on the Turkish economy Well, send you a myFT Daily Summary email summarizing the latest Turkish economy news every morning.

Foreign investors snapped up $1 billion worth of Turkish stocks last month as the country’s new economic program and favorable prices lured fund managers into a market that has been shunned in recent years. Net inflows in June ended a six-month streak of outflows and were the largest since November 2021, according to Financial Times calculations based on central bank data released on Thursday. The recent influx of funds into Turkish equities came as President Recep Tayyip Erdoan rattled his economic team following his election victory in May. Finance Minister Mehmet Imek and central bank chief Hafize Gaye Erkan, who were appointed in June, pledged to put Turkey on a rational path after years of unconventional policies that sparked an economic crisis and sent foreign holdings of Turkish stocks and bonds at historic lows. [Turkey] has probably started to become attractive, at least for certain types of foreign investors, said Emre Akcakmak, senior consultant at East Capital, a fund manager specializing in emerging markets. The Turkish lira has fallen 20% against the dollar since the start of June as the new economic team cut policy support, which had seriously depleted the country’s foreign currency war chest. The weak lira has made Turkish stocks much cheaper for foreign investors, with the benchmark Borsa Istanbul (Bist) 100 index down about a fifth this year in US dollar terms. The market also remains cheap from a valuation perspective: the Bist 100 index is valued at about five times expected earnings over the next year, despite posting a world-leading yield in 2022, according to FactSet data. By comparison, the forward price-to-earnings ratio for the broad MSCI emerging markets index is around 12, while it’s 19 for the Wall Streets S&P 500. From a risk-reward point of view, you’re talking about a market that’s kind of slumped…both in terms of US dollars and in terms of multiples, Akcakmak said. Some analysts are also becoming cautiously optimistic that Imek and Erkan will have the leeway to continue rolling back at least some of Erdo’s unorthodox policies, such as his longstanding objection to high interest rates despite acute inflation. Erkans’ central bank has already nearly doubled borrowing costs to 15% and eased some banking regulations that were part of a plan to stop consumers and businesses from holding dollars. foreign interest [in Turkeys markets] increased as uncertainties about the type of monetary policy the central bank will implement have been overcome, said Enver Erkan, chief economist at Istanbul-based brokerage Dinamik Yatrm Menkul Deerler. When we look at the post-election process, moves to ease banking regulations and start implementing progressive orthodox policies are welcome. Still, Akcakmak said it was likely tactical investors now betting on Turkish stocks, rather than longer-term strategic investors, given the significant risks such as a further dip in the lira. Murat Gulkan, managing director of OMG Capital Advisors in Istanbul, added that some of the inflows could be short, meaning investors cut bearish bets in the stock market or the Turks bring back the money they had. stored overseas. It’s hard to say long-term strategic investors are flocking to the stock market, Akcakmak said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/6d34b5b9-af76-437d-a197-5ba3a10f1ea6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos