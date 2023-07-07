Stock market falls sharply amid fears of further interest rate hikes





The UK blue chip index ended at 7,280.50, its lowest point since November 3. The domestically focused FTSE 250 midcap index ended down 2.59% at 17,916.46. It came as US statistics showed 497,000 new private sector jobs were created last month, more than double analysts’ estimates. The strong reading will add to speculation of higher rates, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s June meeting revealed nearly all policymakers expected further hikes despite the month’s rate hold agreement. last. The Bank of England has already hiked rates 13 times to 5% in an attempt to cool the economy. Raising them to 6.5% would take borrowing costs to the highest level since 1998. Analysts have warned the surge has also left taxpayers liable for far greater losses from the Threadneedle Streets money-printing scheme. QT losses will be greater as the discount rate and yields increase, she said. These costs should not be underestimated, a reasonable base case might be that together the cumulative hit by the end of 2026 could be over 150 billion. That would be around 50% higher than the Bank’s estimates published only in April. The Bank estimated in its annual report on Thursday that the Treasury would be forced to pay out 191 billion if it sold its entire stock of bonds at once under a compensation deal struck during the financial crisis. . This figure is up from 22 billion last year and reflects soaring borrowing costs. A separate report from Moodys Analytics warned that more UK fixed-rate mortgages had created a refinancing time bomb, while mitigating the impact of rate hikes. He said people who repaired their mortgage two years ago faced the biggest increases in payments, with a typical borrower now facing an increase of almost 500% in monthly payments. As a share of average incomes, this represents a larger increase than in periods in the past when interest rates rose, said David Muir, . More than one million families will refinance over the next 12 months.

