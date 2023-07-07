Stock market today: Asian stocks fall as strong US data hopes for an end to rate hikes

BANGKOK (AP) Asian stocks fell on Friday after another slide on Wall Street, where hopes of an end to interest rate hikes were again dashed by strong jobs data.

US futures fell and oil prices rose.

Investors were watching for updates from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to Beijing, where she was meeting with senior Chinese officials to try to ease antagonisms on a host of issues and promote global financial stability.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.6% to 32,593.87 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1% to 18,341.87. The Shanghai Composite lost 0.4% to 3,194.19, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.6% to 7,049.30.

India’s Sensex edged up 0.1% and Bangkok’s SET index also fell 0.1%.

A jobs report on Friday will likely have a much bigger impact on Wall Street than anything else this week.

While a strong US labor market shields the economy from a dreaded recession, it could also push the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer in its campaign to beat high inflation. This in turn could mean increased pressure on the economy and financial markets around the world.

A report by the ADP Research Institute suggested that hiring by private U.S. employers was much stronger last month than economists had expected, with nearly twice as many jobs created as expected.

But another report showed that the number of American workers who filed for unemployment last week remained low relative to history, although it was a little higher than expected.

The Federal Reserve raised its federal funds rate by 5 percentage points from virtually zero last year, trying to stifle the worst inflation in decades by slowing the broader economy.

As the U.S. economy’s growth trajectory improves, it becomes increasingly difficult to imagine what would cause the Fed to cut rates anytime soon, as many market participants have been anticipating. said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management in a comment.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 0.8% to 4,411.59. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1% to 33,922.26 and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.8% to 13,679.04.

Other reports on Thursday offered a nuanced picture. One said employers advertised fewer job vacancies in May than expected. This could mean less upward pressure on inflation. A separate report said growth in US service industries remains strong and accelerated in June.

Friday’s jobs report will likely have a much bigger impact on Wall Street than anything else this week.

Yields jumped in the bond market as traders raised bets that the Fed would keep rates higher for longer than expected. Hopes of a potential interest rate cut by early next year have faded.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.04% from 3.94% on Wednesday night. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, climbed to 4.99% from 4.95%. It returned to where it was in early March, before the bankruptcies of several US banks shook confidence in the financial markets.

On Wall Street, Exxon Mobil was one of the heaviest weights in the market after falling 3.7%.

JetBlue Airways fell 7.2% after announcing it would end a partnership with American Airlines in the northeastern United States after losing a court battle over the deal. JetBlue will instead focus on recovering from its proposed purchase of Spirit Airlines. American Airlines fell 2.4%.

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, oscillated between small gains and losses after unveiling its new Threads app, a rival to Twitter, which has had a bumpy ride under new owner Elon Musk. Meta ended the day down 0.8%.

In other trading on Friday, benchmark U.S. crude oil added 26 cents to $72.06 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 1 cent to $71.80 on Thursday.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trade, rose 27 cents to $76.79 a barrel.

The dollar slipped to 143.74 Japanese yen from 144.06 yen. The euro fell from $1.0890 to $1.0895.

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.