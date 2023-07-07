Why a Strong Jobs Report Could Shake the Stock Market





Labor pains? Economists and market participants are deeply divided on Friday’s payrolls report due out at 8:30 a.m. EST and what it might signal for interest rate policy. of the Fed and the risks of recession this year. THE numbers to watch: Economists polled by Bloomberg estimated that employers added 225,000 jobs in June, which would represent a slight cooling of the labor market. But economists have underestimated the strength of job growth in 14 of the past 17 months, including a big miss last month.

The Fed will be watching payroll data closely. Average hourly wages are expected to rise month-over-month, keeping pressure on Fed officials to raise interest rates further in a bid to rein in the economy. inflation. On Thursday, Lorie Logan, the president of the Dallas Fed, became the latest voting member of the rates committee to say more increases were needed.

The picture on jobs is confusing. There are far fewer vacancies than a year ago and big resignations seem to be a thing of the past, signs that wage growth should start to slow. Elsewhere, the labor market seems to be heating up. On Thursday, data from payroll processor ADP showed a further increase in hiring, particularly in the leisure and hospitality sector. One possible reason: fun-flation, restaurants remaining full and demand for getaways and vacations flourishing despite soaring prices. And so-called JOLTS jobless claims fell to their lowest level in four months, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department. Those numbers suggest a big number on Friday. Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial, wrote in a note to investors on Thursday that there were signs of another healthy jobs report. Wall Street seems to be preparing for bad news. This morning, the futures market was pricing in a 0.25 percentage point rise at the Fed’s rate-setting meeting this month and raised the odds of a second hike in September. Stocks and bonds fell on Thursday after the release of ADP figures as investors feared further Fed action could hurt economic growth.

The Fed’s own economists predict a mild recession by the fourth quarter. But that call could also change, depending on the number of Friday jobs. Given continued strong labor market conditions and resilient consumer spending, staff saw the possibility that the economy would continue to grow slowly and avoid a downturn as nearly as likely as the baseline scenario. of a mild recession, the minutes from the last Fed rate-setting meeting said. HERE’S WHAT HAPPENS Samsung issues profit warning as chip demand weakens. The Korean tech giant estimated that its second-quarter earnings 96 percent dipped year-over-year as the global slump in computer and smartphone sales continued to undermine demand for memory chips. This is a sign that the recent boom in AI spending failed to overcome other weaknesses in the semiconductor market. Beijing reportedly intends to end the crackdown on Ant Group. Chinese regulators will fine Ant, the fintech giant affiliated with Alibaba, at least $1.1 billion, one of the largest fines imposed on an internet company in this country, according to Reuters. This is expected to conclude a year-long investigation into Ant, after government officials blocked the company’s plans to go public. Ford reports strong sales. Purchases of new vehicles rose 10% in the April quarter as demand for trucks picked up. But Ford shares fell on Thursday because its electric car sales fell over the same period, underperforming its biggest rival, Tesla. Analysts see car sales rising overall year-over-year, but the pace is still well below pre-pandemic levels. Food delivery giants are suing New York’s new minimum wage rule. DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber argue that the law, which requires drivers to be paid at least $18 an hour, would unfairly harm their industry and drive up prices for consumers. The regulation, which will come into force on July 12, has drawn support and opposition from drivers themselves.

Musk takes the fight to Zuckerberg The fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg escalated on Thursday as Twitter threatened to sue Meta for stealing trade secrets to build rival messaging platform Threads. But some thought the legal accusation, which lacked detail, was a sign that Twitter was reeling from the resounding success of the new platforms: Threads was downloaded more than 30 million times within a day of its release, the pace fastest for an app in history. . Twitter accused Meta of using its former employees to create the new company. Alex Spiro, a lawyer for the company and a longtime adviser to Mr. Musk, sent a letter to Meta on Wednesday accusing him of stealing intellectual property, hiring former employees who had access to confidential information and deleting data from Twitter in violation of its terms of service. service. The letter was first reported by Traffic lights. Competition is good, cheating is not. Musk said THURSDAY. Meanwhile, Linda Yaccarino, the new CEO of Twitter, played down the new competition. Have often been imitated but the Twitter community can never be duplicated, it tweeted.

Mr. Zuckerberg was not too upset. It’s a good start as we could hope! he wrote on Threads. Investors agreed: Metas stock flirted with a 52-week high on Thursday. Andy Stone, a spokesperson for Meta, told Threads that no former Twitter engineers are working on the new platform. Intellectual property lawsuits are commmon among the big tech companies, particularly given the frequent movement of workers between them. But to win, companies must hit the high bar, prove that a trade secret that offers real competitive advantage has been stolen. Most often, the two parties reach a settlement by mediation. It’s not clear what Twitters real the charges are. The letter is vague about the trade secrets that were stolen and does not say the employees broke confidentiality, only that they have ongoing obligations to the company. If I was writing a letter like this and I knew they were subject to an express confidentiality agreement, I would say Sharon Sandeen, a law professor specializing in trade secrets at the Mitchell Hamline School of Law, said at DealBook. Orly Lobel, a law professor at the University of San Diego, added: The idea of ​​a social media platform with short news/updates is no secret and I don’t see much- something that could be secret about the format and deployment of the platform.

Yellen denounces Beijing’s pressure on American companies During a four-day visit to China, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen faces the challenge of taking a hard line on China’s often aggressive growth efforts, while trying to moderate tensions between the two country. Within the Biden administration, she is known for advocating less combative stances toward China, including on export and investment limits. But in some of her first public remarks from the trip, Ms Yellen took an unusually belligerent stance, pushing back against what she said were China’s unjust attacks on companies with overseas ties, writes The Times’ Alan Rappeport. : During meetings with my counterparts, I share concerns I have heard from the U.S. business community, including China’s use of non-market tools such as increased subsidies for its state-owned enterprises. and its domestic companies, as well as market access barriers for foreign companies, Ms. Yellen told members of the American Chamber of Commerce in China during a panel discussion. I have been particularly disturbed by the punitive measures that have been taken against American companies in recent months. Representatives from Boeing, Bank of America and agriculture giant Cargill were among those present. Ms Yellen said these actions, along with new Chinese measures to limit exports of certain semiconductor-related minerals, vindicated the Biden administration’s efforts to set up non-Chinese supply chains.

Can BlackRock break through with Bitcoin? Six years ago, BlackRock’s Larry Fink dismissed Bitcoin as a money laundering index. Today, Fink, CEO of the world’s largest asset management company, leads Bitcoin prices at 13-month highs, as BlackRock joins a long line of companies seeking SEC approval for a Bitcoin-linked exchange-traded fund. Such a fund would allow individual investors to bet on the price of Bitcoins via the stock market. But it’s not clear that even Mr. Fink, one of Wall Street’s most influential executives, will succeed where dozens of smaller crypto players have failed. BlackRock pursues the holy grail of crypto, a spot Bitcoin ETF The SEC has approved Bitcoin futures ETFs, which, because they fall under the regulated commodity exchange CME, are considered less prone to fraud. But the agency has repeatedly turned down applications for such ETFs. Among his concerns is that such funds that directly hold Bitcoin could be more subject to market manipulation. The Finks company tries to address these concerns. The BlackRocks app includes a surveillance sharing agreement with Nasdaq and crypto exchange Coinbase which aims to prevent ETF fraud and manipulation The measure has since been adopted by other fund managers seeking approval for their own funds.

Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of crypto asset management giant Grayscale, told DealBook that BlackRocks’ move was encouraging. But he warned that the surveillance sharing proposal is unlikely to be a silver bullet. However, the ultimate fate of these funds may not depend on the SEC. Grayscale sued the agency last year for denying a request to convert its Bitcoin trust into an ETF. The company argued that the denial was arbitrary, since the SEC approved Bitcoin futures funds; Mr. Sonnenshein said he expected a federal appeals court to rule on the matter soon. Much is at stake According to Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at investment management firm VanEck: Whichever ETF is approved first can gain a hard-to-beat lead among investors. (BlackRock declined to comment.) READING SPEED Offers Policy The best of the rest I love your comments! Please email your thoughts and suggestions to [email protected].

