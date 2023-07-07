Business
Stock market today: live updates
Traders on the floor of the NYSE, July 6, 2023.
Source: NYSE
Stock futures fell on Friday and headed for a losing week as a slightly weaker-than-expected June jobs report failed to ease fears that the Federal Reserve could start to rise again rates.
S&P 500 Futures Contracts lost another 0.3%, while futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 97 points, or about 0.3%. Nasdaq-100 Futures Contracts traded down 0.3%.
The Labor Department’s June report showed payrolls rising less than expected and growth slowing from May. Non-farm payrolls increased by 209,000, while the unemployment rate was 3.6%. Economists polled by Dow Jones had forecast 240,000 more jobs and a similar level of unemployment. The unemployment rate also fell, falling from 3.7% in May.
But parts of the report could give the Federal Reserve reason to resume the hike later this month. Closely watched pay figures came in slightly higher than expected. The average hourly wage rose 0.4% in June and 4.4% compared to a year ago.
“Weaker-than-expected employment data on the headlines front was not supported by other data in the report,” Peter Tchir of Academy Securities wrote in a note. It was “a fairly mixed report that the Fed could probably go 25 [basis points] at the next meeting, but we don’t need to price much more than that.”
Following the data, traders kept their bet that the Fed would resume its hike later this month. Traders are forecasting a 92% chance the central bank will hike a quarter point on July 26, about the same chance as a day ago, according to CME GroupIt is FedWatch Tool. Policymakers indicated at their June meeting that two more rate hikes could be considered in 2023.
Friday’s moves follow Thursday’s ADP data. The report showed that private sector employers added 497,000 jobs in June and far exceeded economists’ estimate of 220,000 polled by Dow Jones.
The ADP results raised concerns about the Fed’s next steps. Bond yields soared during regular trading on Thursday, with the rate on the Cash 2 years which is most sensitive to central bank policy hitting its highest level since 2007. Stocks also fell as the Dow at 30 shares lose more than 1%. THE S&P500 and the Nasdaq Compound slid about 0.8% each.
All three major averages are on their way to a losing week. The S&P 500 is down about 0.9%, while the Nasdaq is on course to fall 0.8%. The Dow Jones is the worst performer of the three, with a loss of 1.4%.
