Stable markets with few big surprises in new US jobs numbers





U.S. futures fluctuated after monthly U.S. jobs numbers came in slightly better than expected, likely allowing the Federal Reserve to raise its key borrowing rate during its meeting later this month.

Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 were largely unchanged before the opening bell on Friday after falling slightly ahead of the release of the jobs report.

U.S. employers added 209,000 jobs in June, the Labor Department reported Friday, the fewest since December 2020 but still a high number. The jobless rate fell to 3.6% from 3.7%, near a five-decade low. Analysts predicted the US economy gained about 205,000 jobs last month. Fed officials have previously hinted that the central bank will likely hike rates another half a point by the end of the year as inflation remains persistent amid a booming labor market. Also on Friday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is in Beijing to try to ease tensions between the world’s two largest economies. Yellen is meeting with senior Chinese officials to try to ease antagonisms on a host of issues and promote global financial stability. Speaking to businesspeople, she criticized China’s treatment of US companies and new export controls on metals used in semiconductors, while defending US controls on tech exports which anger Beijing, claiming they are necessary for national security. In Europe at midday, the German DAX and the CAC 40 each advanced by 0.5%. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.3%. In Asian trading, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 lost 1.2% to 32,388.42 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.9% to 18,365.70. The Shanghai Composite lost 0.3% to 3,196.61, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.7% to 7,042.30. Indias Sensex sank 0.6% and Bangkok’s SET index was little changed. On Thursday, payroll provider ADP reported an explosive increase in hiring by private employers in June, adding 497,000 jobs, almost twice as many as expected. ADP hiring numbers, however, often diverge from official government data, but that was still enough to drag U.S. markets on concern over how a seemingly rock-bottom job market will influence the Fed. The Federal Reserve could respond by keeping interest rates higher for longer in its campaign to cool the economy and inflation. Another report showed that the number of American workers who filed for unemployment last week remains low. As the U.S. economy’s growth trajectory improves, it becomes increasingly difficult to imagine what would cause the Fed to cut rates anytime soon, as many market participants have been anticipating. writes Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.



Bond yields fell briefly after the release of jobs figures, but rebounded to slightly lower levels than they were overnight. Hopes of a potential interest rate cut by early next year are fading. In other trading on Friday, benchmark U.S. crude oil added 14 cents to $71.94 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 1 cent to $71.80 on Thursday. Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trade, rose 19 cents to $76.71 a barrel. The dollar slipped to 143.19 Japanese yen from 144.06 yen. The euro fell from $1.0890 to $1.0916. On Thursday, the Dow Jones fell 1.1% and the S&P 500 lost 0.8%. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.8%. Kurtenbach reported from Bangkok; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.

