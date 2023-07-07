Stock market today: Wall Street mixed after jobs report hot but hopefully not too hot

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street was mixed on Friday after data suggested the U.S. labor market is still warm enough to keep the economy growing, but perhaps not so hot that it’s fueling inflation.

The S&P 500 was down 0.1% in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 86 points, or 0.3%, at 33,836 as of 9:45 a.m. EST, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.2%.

Much depends on the economy’s ability to take the narrow path to avoid a long-predicted recession. It must continue to grow despite much higher interest rates instituted by the Federal Reserve to bring inflation down. But it can’t grow so fast that the Fed feels compelled to tighten the screws much further on the economy to keep inflation from skyrocketing again.

Brazil’s lower house of Congress has approved a major reform of the country’s notoriously complicated tax system, showing that a compromise is possible between the conservative Congress and leftist President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva. Amsterdam Court of Appeal judges say the Dutch government can order Schiphol Airport, one of Europe’s busiest air hubs, to reduce the number of flights by 500,000 a year at 460,000. Maritime nations agreed on Friday to cut emissions from the shipping industry to net zero by around 2050 in a deal that many experts and some countries say falls far short of what is needed to limit the warming to agreed temperature limits. President Joe Biden has launched a new series of initiatives to reduce health care costs. Initiatives released Friday include a crackdown on fraudulent insurance plans, new guidelines to avoid surprise medical bills and an effort to reduce credit card medical debt.

Friday’s report showed US employers created 209,000 jobs last month, a slowdown from Mays’ hiring of 306,000 people. Perhaps more importantly, it was not far off economists’ expectations. That’s contrary to a Thursday report, which sent shares tumbling after suggesting U.S. hiring could be much stronger than expected.

In addition to the slowdown in overall hiring, some numbers below the surface of the reports also showed a slack in the labor market. More people are working part-time because their hours have been cut, for example, said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

The labor market is healthy, for now, but not hot, he said.

This could keep the Federal Reserve on the path it has been hinting at recently: possibly two more hikes this year before the Fed keeps rates high to ensure inflation returns to its 2% target. .

Treasury yields were mixed following the highly anticipated jobs data. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.04% from 4.03% on Thursday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, slipped to 4.94% from 5.00%. It fell as low as 4.91% immediately after the release of jobs reports before paring its loss.

Some inflation signals were also still embedded in the report. Wage growth held steady last month, instead of slowing as economists had predicted, for example. While workers would prefer the 4.4% gain in average hourly wages over the previous year instead of the 4.2% expected, Wall Street fears that the Fed will see too strong wage growth as a factor of upward pressure on inflation.

Yields are already around their highest levels since March, when high rates helped trigger three failures in the US banking system that rattled confidence in financial markets. The high rates have also caused difficulties in other sectors of the economy, from manufacturing to housing.

Bank stocks rose on Friday amid relief that the jobs report was not much stronger than expected, as was Thursday’s more limited payrolls report. JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America each rose 1% and were two of the strongest forces pushing higher on the S&P 500.

Smaller banks that came under scrutiny as Wall Street searched for other potential weak links were also rising. PacWest Bancorp gained 1.8%.

On the losing side of Wall Street was Levi Strauss, who fell 6.7% despite posting slightly higher earnings for the last quarter than analysts expected. It cut its full-year earnings forecast range as its U.S. wholesale business remains under pressure.

In foreign stock markets, indexes continued to fall in China, where the recovery of the world’s second-largest economy is progressing more slowly than expected following the lifting of anti-COVID restrictions. Hong Kongs Hang Seng fell 0.9% and Shanghai shares fell 0.3%.

WE Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was also in Beijing to try to ease tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Yellen meets with senior Chinese officials to try to ease antagonisms and promote global financial stability. Speaking to businesspeople, she criticized China’s treatment of US companies and new export controls on metals used in semiconductors, while defending US controls on tech exports which anger Beijing, claiming they are necessary for national security.

In Europe, stocks were mixed. The German DAX returned 0.5% and the FTSE 100 in London fell 0.4%.

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.