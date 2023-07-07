How we think about the 11 stock sectors ahead of Friday’s key jobs report

On Thursday, a series of strong economic reports triggered a sell-off in stocks and a review of our stocks and our exposure to different sectors of this changing market. First, the ADP jobs report showed the private sector added 497,000 jobs in June, more than double the 220,000 expected on the streets. A stronger than expected ISM services index that measures non-manufacturing business activity followed at 53.9%, well above the 51.3% estimate. While the natural inclination is to encourage a strong job market, investors are responding with boos and bailing out risky assets. About 96% of Thursday’s volume so far down. Why is this good news bad news? This shows a more resilient economy than many would have thought with the fed funds rate at 5% to 5.25%, and so the central bank has more rate hikes to do to bury inflation. The thinking is this: if people are at work and the labor market is stronger than expected, the consumer’s ability to absorb higher prices is also greater than previously thought. If the ability to absorb higher prices is greater than expected, above-target inflation (2%) may last longer than expected, regardless of the current fed funds rate. If the current federal funds rate is not preventing hiring and the ability of consumers to absorb higher prices, the rate is simply not high enough. There is a lag in monetary policy, which is why the Federal Reserve chose to take a break at its last FOMC meeting. But barring a “disappointing” nonfarm payrolls number on Friday, meaning a weaker-than-expected number, it’s likely the Fed will start raising rates again at its July meeting. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the market is now pricing in a 95% chance of the Fed raising rates at the July meeting, up from just 90% yesterday. More importantly, the probability of another rise in September jumped to around 29% from 18% yesterday. If we see a high number of wages and a low number of unemployed in Friday’s payrolls release, expect the probability of the second hike to exceed 50%. This is why Thursday’s market action is so negative. Investors want to raise funds and why not given the strength of the first half. Our goal is also to raise funds. On Thursday, some sectors fared better than others, but considering that rate hikes will continue for the foreseeable future, no sector is completely immune. The risk that inflation will take off again or that the Fed will go too far by raising a figure that turns out to be an anomaly, or not as important for price inflation as one might have thought, increases the risk of a faux pas. Our approach We are currently reviewing the portfolio, as we do every day, and taking into account Thursday’s updates. While that means thinking about the difference that might happen with other ongoing rate hikes, we’re not playing the game of trying to overweight or underweight parts of the market. This is why we tend not to highlight our sector weightings relative to the S&P 500. Instead, we focus on company fundamentals and research what companies are actually doing and take positions accordingly. We like to look at the microeconomics and incorporate a bottom-up approach to investing rather than a broader basket of stocks like one based solely on a macro (or top-down) view. The overweight/underweight crowd doesn’t do this level of in-depth research and instead makes small adjustments here and there based on macro updates. The real benefit comes from finding and staying with the best companies in the world. It may come with more risk and certainly isn’t for everyone, but the upside of finding the next Apple (AAPL) or Nvidia (NVDA), our two “not to trade” names, is well worth the effort. additional research and analysis underway. But even bottom-up investors must continually do “top-down analysis.” As the name suggests, top-down analysis begins by analyzing the big picture and works downward. Consider adopting a worldview, which members know we believe every investor should do, that incorporates everything from geopolitical events to monetary and fiscal policy and macroeconomic data points. Here are some of the questions we ask about the 11 S&P 500 sectors. (We hold stocks in every market sector except utilities and real estate.) Why own a well-run utility like American Electric Power (AEP) for its 4% dividend yield when you can get 5% in an even less risky 2-year Treasury? Remember that AEP’s stock is down 10% this year, wiping out any value the dividend would have given. In other words, why own something that pays close to 4% but might go down in value when you can get 5% risk-free? With real estate, not everything is so bad. Data center REITs, for example, have done well this year. But for many, growth depends heavily on debt, which becomes more expensive with every rate hike. You have to be very selective. When it comes to finance, why own regional banks when we know higher rates aren’t entirely to the benefit of the banks, we thought they were following the explosion of Silicon Valley Bank and… ‘others. The value of loans on the book (an asset for banks is decreasing) and the rate paid on deposits must increase or depositors will take their money elsewhere (like in the Treasury market) in search of a fair return on their money . Big banks are doing better, but still have the ability to maintain higher capital levels. Commodities, like utilities, are often seen as safe havens, where investors can take shelter and collect dividends. But if the economy is still doing well and the Treasury market is paying better returns with much less risk, that’s not that attractive of a sector. We still like Constellation Brands (STZ) after its strong quarterly report that showed continued earnings growth. Management also reported an acceleration in beer run-out performance, indicating that the growth is coming not only from price increases, but also from volume growth. Communication services could be great, but with Meta Platforms (META) and Alphabet (GOOGL) accounting for nearly 50% of the industry, we’re set for now. Industries is one sector to watch if the economy ends up avoiding a recession or achieving a soft landing. However, there aren’t many high quality names and those that are will continue to do well. We won’t be bottom fishing here, just biding our time and looking for some pushback among the winners. Overall health has been a dog year to date, with the only sectors doing worse this year being energy and utilities. Nevertheless, we still see attractive opportunities, especially the more growing ones like Eli Lilly or those exposed to elective proceedings (which have resumed recently) even if Humana has a pickleball problem in the short term. Of course, if hospital utilization increases, that’s a plus for GE Healthcare, which generates significant revenue from hospital capital budgets. Technology, like communications services, has been hot all year, so it’s a little tough to get into it unless we get a bit more perspective. In materials, we have Linde (LIN). But with manufacturing in the dumps right now, Monday’s ISM manufacturing report indicated an accelerating 8-month contraction and Thursday’s data showed private sector manufacturing lost 42,000 jobs. in June, we can’t be too bullish on materials just yet. A bigger sale would change our perspective. Energy is tough: we really need the reopening of China to pick up because demand will be key to driving up energy prices. The US government wants lower energy prices and the Fed does not want to see energy prices rebound. However, the sector offers a sort of hedge in case inflation picks up. All of our oil names are able to increase their cash distributions to shareholders through buyouts or the variable portion of their dividends. That leaves consumer discretionary, a sector that could well be interesting if Thursday’s report signals a consumer with more purchasing power. Like tech, however, consumer discretionary has seen a monster 2023 so far, so we’d like to see stock prices fall before we get too excited. Another caveat to taking a broad view of the top-down basket of investing is that many stocks today live in one sector but may act as if they belong in another. Should Amazon (AMZN) trade on its retail business (it is considered a consumer discretionary name) or based on the performance of the AWS cloud enterprise like Microsoft (MSFT)? Should Alphabet and Meta Platforms trade more like Verizon (VZ), AT&T (T), and Disney (DIS), all of which are also communication service names? Or should they be closer to names in the tech sector because of their artificial intelligence capabilities? In other words, your exposure may not be quite what you think it is if your only focus is sector designation. It’s a tough market so for now a top priority is to raise cash like we did with our sale of Procter & Gamble (PG) this week and to remain patient ahead of the payroll report Friday’s nonfarm. Our ideal cash position is in the 10% to 12% range. We will continue to look for opportunities, but we need stocks to fall further. We’re also very aware that a rate hike is all but guaranteed later this month and there’s a good chance we’ll get another one after that. (See here for a full list of Jim Cramer’s Charitable Trust stocks.) As a CNBC Investing Club subscriber with Jim Cramer, you’ll receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on June 14, 2023 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images