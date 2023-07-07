



(WASHINGTON) The Environmental Protection Agency announced today proposed updates methane reporting requirements from oil and gas facilities under the US Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program. With the Inflation Reduction Act, Congress directed EPA to update the reporting program to include empirically collected data and to ensure the accuracy of reported total emissions. This is important to correct the well documented problem of under-declaration and assess the waste charge established by the IRAs Methane Emissions Reduction Program based on actual amounts of pollution created by industry. In asking the EPA to update and strengthen reporting on methane emissions, Congress recognized the vital importance of scientifically valid data in establishing the true volume of pollution created by the oil and gas industry. We have not yet reviewed EPA’s proposal, but we look forward to doing so carefully and working with the agency and stakeholders to ensure that final reporting protocols are scientifically rigorous, lead to accurate estimates. total emissions and exploit the best available measurement data. To be effective, it is extremely important that the program be based on the real pollution impacts of the oil and gas industry. Obtaining an accurate picture of these emissions will require the use of basin-level top-down data alongside finer-scale population-based data, statistical analysis that accounts for often-overlooked intermittent emission events and custodians. body to ensure that the data reported by the company reflects what is happening. happens in the field. Additional context: The US Congress passed theInflation Reduction Act of 2022taking bold action to tackle the climate crisis.Multiple independent analyzesshow the law could cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 40% below 2005 levels by 2030, lending significant support to President Bidens’ goal of halving greenhouse gas emissions 2030. The IRA also created the Methane Emissions Reduction Program, which reduces methane from oil and gas operations through an unnecessary emissions charge and funding to help reduce pollution. MERP complements upcoming EPA regulations requiring operators to reduce methane pollution from the oil and gas sector. Importantly, the MERP includes language directing the EPA to update Subpart W of the U.S. Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program to include empirically collected data and ensure compliance. accuracy of total reported emissions from oil and gas facilities. The current EPA method for quantifying methane emissions is based on emissions factors that do not fully capture emissions based on current oil and gas industry production, practices, and equipment. Many studies observe that methane emissions are significantly higher than current EPA estimates. A depth study released in 2018 found emissions were 60% higher than EPA figures. It is vitally important that the EPA updates its reporting program in a science-based manner to address the well-known issue of under-reported emissions and to ensure that the MERP waste charge is assessed on the true volume of pollution created by the oil and gas industry. To achieve this, you will need: Integrate top-down basin level data alongside site and equipment level measurement data. Top-down data at the basin level provide a complete picture of total emissions in a region, while site-level and population-based measurement data can provide information about emissions at a finer resolution, which strengthens the accuracy of reported emissions.

Incorporate appropriate statistical analysis of measurement data to provide a representative assessment of pollution at plant and basin level. Measurement data requires statistical analysis to account for intermittent emission events that can be missed by individual, one-time measurements.

Set safeguards and require independent verification of self-reported company measurements to ensure that all company-reported data is accurate and not limited to unrepresentative sites or equipment known to have lower emissions.

