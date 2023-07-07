and that! by Christmas Tree Shops closing Jacksonville, Florida store





Bed bath and beyond. buybuy Baby. Tuesday morning. Already this year, three notable large retailers have filed for bankruptcy and begun the process of closing their remaining stores in the Jacksonville area. Now another chain should follow suit: Christmas Tree Shops. The Massachusetts-based chain of stores, which has more than 70 stores in 20 states, is set to liquidate its remaining stores and close them unless it finds a last-minute buyer, The Wall Street Journal reported. The company and its stakeholders reached an agreement this week to liquidate the roughly 70 remaining stores unless a buyer comes forward within the next week, according to a filing in U.S. bankruptcy court in Wilmington, Delaware, La last week, the publication reported. The last:Christmas Tree Shops closes all 73 stores in 20 states after deteriorating finances More closures:Will the remaining Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Jacksonville close? Here’s what we know. And more closures:Last week it was Bed Bath & Beyond. Now Tuesday Morning says it’s closing all stores In Jacksonville, Christmas Tree Shops operates andThat!, selling home furnishings, seasonal goods, food, gifts and more at discounted prices, at 8801 Southside Blvd. The store is the only location in Northeast Florida and one of four throughout Florida for the chain. The store is part of Timberlin Village, which also includes Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy Baby, where store closing sales are underway in each. PetSmart, along with Bed Bath & Beyond, is an original mall tenant that opened in the late 1990s, just north of The Avenues Mall, Target and Home Depot. buybuy Baby opened in early 2012 following the closure of the Borders bookstore; and that! opened in the space vacated by OfficeMax in 2016. Christmas Tree Shops traces its history to the 1950s, when The Christmas Tree Gift Shop opened on Cape Cod, according to the company’s website. In 2003, the chain was acquired for $200 million by Bed Bath & Beyond, which developed the chain, expanding its presence beyond the northeast. Bed Bath & Beyond then sold the chain to Handil Holdings, its current owner, in 2020. More store closings in Jacksonville In late April, Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it would be closing all of its home furnishings stores as well as its buybuy Baby stores following the company’s bankruptcy filing. Clearance sales are underway at its remaining stores: Bed bath and beyond: 8801 Southside Blvd. and 4054 3rd St. S. in Jacksonville Beach

8801 Southside Blvd. and 4054 3rd St. S. in Jacksonville Beach buybuy baby: 8801 Southside Blvd. In early May, discount retailer Tuesday Morning followed suit, filing for bankruptcy, liquidating its merchandise and closing two stores in Jacksonville at 524 St. Johns Ave. and 12200 San Jose Blvd. and shops in Fernandina Beach and St. Augustine.

