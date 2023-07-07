Getting Smart About Sustainability: Why Your Team Needs





The benefits of strong ESG intelligence Improve resilience According to Gipson, the most obvious benefit of strong ESG intelligence is that it helps your business plan for the future. The sustainability of a business is not limited to a business plan. ESG comes to the forefront of the conversation. People talk about resilience, which is the ability to plan for ESG and climate change-related risks that threaten businesses and industries. Develop a competitive advantage Getting good ESG intelligence is important because it helps companies stay competitive, says Gipson. Companies that can demonstrate that they are resilient, fit for the future, and able to comply with various reporting regulations will show current and future investors, consumers, and employees that are able to adapt to the changing needs of their sector. Exercise an ethical agency It’s not just about regulatory requirements; ESG is about who you are in the global corporate society, says Koneska. Companies have ethical power and they need to take this seriously. This means thinking about risks, relationships and your obligations as a business. The consequences of inadequate ESG intelligence Miscalculated risk management Without the right information, you’ll understate or overstate your risk, and therefore, you won’t be able to manage and mitigate your risk accordingly, Koneska says. This could include many risk factors such as reputational risk amid public scandal, climate risk, or market risks such as declining demand for carbon-intensive products and services. Without the right intelligence, you risk fundamentally miscalculating your company’s exposure to ESG risk. You also won’t have the information you need to understand and manage risk. And, as ESG is increasingly integrated into operations, these risks will increase. They are no longer peripheral; they go to the heart of the business model. Disruption of the status quo A changing climate and a transitioning economy mean that the status quo may no longer be an option for many organizations. For example, a company may use a certain resource in its operations but may not have yet analyzed the global market developments around the use of that resource. Gipson exemplifies a company that relies on concrete for its business operations. Concrete is one of the biggest polluters in heavy industry and it is about to come under a number of different regulations. If our business depends on concrete but hasn’t paid attention to what’s happening in the concrete industry and doesn’t have the capital to cover these changing costs, it will be at serious risk, she says. Exposure to reputational risk ESG risk also translates directly into reputational risk. People care a lot more about these topics than before, says Gipson. Especially since the younger generations have more purchasing power and are entering the job market. Young people don’t necessarily want to work for a company with a bad ESG track record. Thus, the pressure on companies to improve their ESG performance is not just regulatory, it is economic pressure, investor pressure and general concern from stakeholders who care about ESG and want to know if companies are heading in the right direction.

