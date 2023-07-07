Bonds whipsaw, global stocks barely higher after mixed US jobs data





[1/3]FILE PHOTO-Raindrops hang from a sign reading Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan in New York, New York, U.S. October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Photo archive

MSCI World Index up slightly

Treasuries – 2-year yields fell more than 10-year yields

US payroll data offers mixed signals NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasuries were mixed on Friday as the MSCI global equity index edged higher after U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in June but was remained strong. The official US nonfarm payroll on Friday showed employers added 209,000 new hires in June, below forecasts, while May’s numbers were revised down from 33,000 to 306,000. , the unemployment rate fell to 3.6% in June, from 3.7% in May, and the average hourly wage increased by 0.4%, as in May. On Thursday, strong data from private payroll provider ADP in the U.S. labor market had dragged stocks down and pushed Treasury yields higher. But Friday’s government data prompted a more subdued market reaction and barely changed expectations for the Federal Reserve’s rate hike cycle. “It shows that the labor market is still hot, but certainly not as hot as the ADP figure indicated yesterday, Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities. “Today’s figures confirm that the The labor market is still strong…and this report gives the Fed the green light to raise rates.” Traders were still betting on more than a 90% chance of the Fed raising rates by a quarter of a percentage point at the end of July, while expectations of another hike in September had fallen to around 21% from just under 28% Thursday, according to CME Group FedWatch Tool. US Treasury yields fell although longer-term yields were higher during the session, after a reading in the labor market eased concerns that the Federal Reserve could become more aggressive in the increase in interest rates. Benchmark 10-year bonds fell 1.1 basis points to 4.030%, from 4.041% on Thursday evening. The 30-year bond last rose 2.2 basis points to 4.0253% from 4.003%. The 2-year note was last down 9.6 basis points to 4.91%, down from 5.006% on Thursday. Stocks were a mixed bag with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) down 55.25 points, or 0.16%, at 33,867.01, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gaining 1.28 points, or 0.03%, to trade at 4,412.87 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) up 34.34 points, or 0.25%, at 13,713.38. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.11% and the MSCI gauge of stocks across the world (.MIWD00000PUS) gained 0.16%. Emerging market stocks (.MSCIEF) lost 0.28%. Earlier, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) closed down 0.71%, while Japan’s Nikkei (.N225) lost 1.17%. In currencies, the dollar fell after the data even as strong wage growth indicated a resilient labor market, suggesting a Fed resumption of rate hikes in July after a pause in June. The dollar index fell 0.631%, with the euro up 0.53% at $1.0944. The Japanese yen strengthened 1.28% against the greenback to 142.24 to the dollar, while the pound last traded at $1.2822, up 0.64% on the day. In commodities, oil prices were higher even though US jobs data did little to quell fears of further interest rate hikes. They were on track for their second straight weekly gain after a bigger-than-expected decline in U.S. oil inventories. U.S. crude recently rose 1.73% to $73.04 a barrel and Brent to $77.74, up 1.59% on the day. Spot gold added 1.0% to $1,928.89 an ounce. US gold futures gained 1.32% to $1,933.80 an ounce. Reporting by Sinad Carew, Caroline Valetkevitch in New York, additional reporting by Nell Mackenzie and Naomi Rovnick in London, Tom Westbrook in Sydney; Editing by Andrew Heavens, David Holmes and David Evans Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

