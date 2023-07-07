Business
Asian stocks fall as strong US data hopes rate hikes end
NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street got off to a mixed start and gained ground on Friday after data suggested the U.S. labor market is still warm enough to keep the economy growing, but perhaps not so hot as ‘it’s fueling inflation much higher.
The S&P 500 rose 0.5% in afternoon trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33 points, or 0.1%, to 33,956 as of 2:27 p.m. EST, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.7%.
Much depends on the economy’s ability to take the narrow path to avoid a long-predicted recession. It must continue to grow despite much higher interest rates instituted by the Federal Reserve to bring inflation down. But it can’t grow so fast that the Fed feels compelled to put the brakes on the economy much harder to keep inflation from skyrocketing.
Friday’s report showed US employers created 209,000 jobs last month, a slowdown from Mays’ hiring of 306,000 people. Perhaps more importantly, it was not far off economists’ expectations. That’s contrary to a Thursday report, which sent shares tumbling after suggesting U.S. hiring could be much stronger than expected.
Along with the slowdown in overall hiring, some numbers below the surface of the report also showed a slack in the labor market. More people are working part-time because their hours have been cut, for example, said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.
The labor market is healthy, for now, but not hot, he said.
This could keep the Federal Reserve on the path it has been hinting at recently: possibly two more hikes this year before the Fed keeps rates high to ensure inflation returns to its 2% target. . The general assumption on Wall Street is that the Fed will raise rates in three weeks at its next meeting.
Treasury yields were mixed following the highly anticipated jobs data. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.05% from 4.03% Thursday night. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.
The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell to 4.96% from 5.00%.
Some inflation signals were also still embedded in the report.
Wage growth held steady last month, instead of slowing as economists had predicted, for example. While workers would prefer the 4.4% gain in average hourly wages from a year earlier than the 4.2% expected, Wall Street fears the Fed will see too strong wage growth as pressure on the rise in inflation.
Yields are already around their highest levels since March, when high rates helped trigger three failures in the US banking system that rattled confidence in financial markets. The high rates have also caused difficulties in other sectors of the economy, from manufacturing to housing.
Bank stocks rose on Friday amid relief that the jobs report was not much stronger than expected, as was Thursday’s more limited payrolls report. JPMorgan Chase rose 1% and was one of the strongest upward forces on the S&P 500.
Smaller banks that came under scrutiny as Wall Street searched for other potential weak links were also rising. PacWest Bancorp gained 3.8%.
Shares of smaller companies also rose more than the rest of the market. Not only do investors see them as closer to the strength of the US economy than large multinationals, but smaller stocks are also seen to benefit more from easier interest rates. The Russell 2000 Small Stock Index rose 1.8%.
On the losing side of Wall Street was Levi Strauss, who fell 6.2% despite posting slightly higher earnings for the last quarter than analysts expected. It cut its full-year earnings forecast range as its U.S. wholesale business remains under pressure.
Costco Wholesale fell 1.5% after reporting that sales growth slowed in June compared to May.
Higher yields are helping to pull the S&P 500 down 0.4% for the week. It would only be his second losing week in the last eight.
On foreign stock markets, indices continued to fall in China, where the recovery of the world’s second largest economy is slower than expected following the lifting of anti-COVID restrictions. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.9% and Shanghai shares fell 0.3%.
WE Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was also in Beijing to try to ease tensions between the world’s two largest economies.
Yellen meets with senior Chinese officials to try to ease antagonisms and promote global financial stability. Speaking to businesspeople, she criticized China’s treatment of US companies and new export controls on metals used in semiconductors, while defending US controls on tech exports which anger Beijing, claiming they are necessary for national security.
In Europe, stocks were mixed. The German DAX gained 0.5% and the FTSE 100 in London fell 0.3%.
AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.
