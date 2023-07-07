Is the stock market in a bubble right now?

(Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Key points to remember

The U.S. stock market has made big gains so far this year thanks to artificial intelligence and big tech efficiency measures

Rapid growth in a mixed economy has some analysts wondering if we are entering bubble territory

But not everyone sees that as a negative, with GMO executive Ben Inker saying a crash would be a wonderful generational money-making opportunity.

After a horrible 2022, the US stock market has soared so far in 2023. The S&P 500 is up 15.36% year-to-date, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite , has gained 31.69% since Jan. 1.

There have been a number of reasons behind this surge, from mass layoffs (somewhat paradoxically) giving shareholders confidence of improved profitability to hype around AI driving tech stocks.

But there’s no denying that behind it all is an economy that’s producing mixed data, to say the least. The labor market remained incredibly strong, but the cost of living rose dramatically and interest rates were raised dramatically to combat it, which froze the housing market in its tracks. All the while, wage growth is still not keeping pace with inflation.

So, does this rally have the legs to continue long-term, or is the current bull market just hot air? Let’s look at the details.

The argument of a stock market bubble

There are many different circumstances that can lead to a bubble. One of the classic bubbles we’ve seen in recent years has been crypto, which has gone through phases of massive growth based on little more than Tweets, TikToks, and celebrity hype.

The bubble created multi-millionaires virtually overnight, and when it burst it destroyed an entire industry. Many, many companies have gone bankrupt, mass fraud has been uncovered, and a ton of top players in the space have been arrested. Yeah, pretty dramatic stuff.

Just because prices are rising fast doesn’t mean we’re definitely in a bubble, but the hype around AI right now has very clear parallels to the crypto mania of a few years ago.

The noise has died down a bit in recent months, but since ChatGPT was released until around May 2023, the number of announcements of AIs, startups, and new AI experts have skyrocketed. As a company that’s been in the AI ​​game for years, it’s clear many of these wouldn’t last long.

So the case for a bubble is that the AI ​​hype has driven valuations way above where they should be. Although it focuses on technology, this sector is so big that it tends to influence the markets.

Renowned investor Jeremy Grantham, a man who predicted the crash of 2000 and the financial crisis of 2008, believes that all this is only part of a larger whole super bubble covering the stock market, real estate and even commodities.

“We had a very complicated but fairly standard-looking superbubble, losing air in the traditional way, until this recent rally,” he told the Wall Street Journal.

The Argument Against a Stock Market Bubble

But AI is different from crypto, in that there are already very real use cases and substantial adoption. AI and machine learning have already been used for decades in almost every industry imaginable, and rather than being the discovery of a new technology, ChatGPT has simply packaged it in a new way.

There will most certainly be startups and AI features that fall by the wayside, but as Amazon CEO Andy Jassy recently saidthis current iteration of generative AI will move from a cycle of hype to a cycle of substance.

That is to say, some of the air might go out of the market, but what will remain will be only the best and most valuable applications of the technology, which can continue to generate real value for shareholders. .

From a macro perspective, there’s also compelling evidence to suggest they were in a pretty strong position. Despite the Fed’s most aggressive rate policy since the 1980s, the labor market remains incredibly strong.

The ADP jobs report for June has just been released, with the figure almost double the forecast figure and the number from the previous month. This is a huge result that shows that employers are always hiring new staff at a high level.

How investors should navigate the churning waters

As with any market cycle, there really is no way to know for sure exactly when and if a bubble will burst, or if it even was one. Even so, a bubble can inflate for many years before eventually collapsing, and those who stay away can miss out on huge gains in the process.

Not only that, but a stock market crash isn’t necessarily a bad thing for those with a long-term view. Ben Inker, co-head of asset allocation at global asset management firm GMO recently made a comment in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, saying a stock market crash would be a wonderful generational money-making opportunity.

So for retail investors, the plan is simple. Think long-term, ride the wave of any bubble that appears and reap gains in the process, and if possible, look to take advantage of a crash when it occurs.

The bottom line

Bubbles come and go and there are probably dozens that pop in a lifetime. Far from being a bad thing, asset bubbles can create huge amounts of wealth, even if they are quick and backed by nothing. Just look at the crypto.

The key is to keep a diversified approach to the markets to ensure you’re broke when the inevitable pop comes.

