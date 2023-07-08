



Piedmont Airlines recently donated a retired DeHavilland Dash-8 aero engine to the Polytech School of Aviation Maintenance (PSAM) in Dover, Delaware. This gift aims to provide their students with valuable hands-on experience in engine maintenance and repair, paving the way to a successful career in aviation maintenance. As the demand for qualified Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (AMT) grows due to increased travel and retirements within the industry, this donation will be invaluable in training the next generation of qualified technicians. At Piedmont, we firmly believe in the power of workforce development opportunities that provide resources to help shape the future of aviation, said Eric Morgan, CEO of Piedmont Airlines. We are very proud to donate an engine to Polytech School of Aviation Maintenance, knowing that it will serve more than just equipment. It symbolizes our commitment to excellence and our desire to invest in professional training in the communities where we live and work. By providing these students with the opportunity to gain hands-on experience, we are not only developing skilled professionals, but also creating a talent pool for the future. The initiatives put forward by the Polytech School of Aviation Maintenance aim to meet the needs of companies like Piedmont and the aviation industry at large, by creating a sustainable and competitive economic environment. The Polytech School of Aviation Maintenance is very grateful to Piedmont Airlines for the donation of a turboprop, shares Jeremy McEntire, assistant director of adult education at Polytech. It’s an essential piece of equipment that we were missing. Our students are required to know these engines and will be tested on them for their FAA exams. So far, the best we could offer them was to tell them about it and show them pictures online. It’s good, but not the same. This engine is a game-changer for our students and our program. U.S. Senator Chris Coons, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, Polytechs senior management and other local dignitaries attended the unveiling of the engine at an event held at PSAM to highlight their support for the creation of pathways for a skilled workforce in the future. Connecting students with access to cutting-edge technology is an essential part of building a well-prepared workforce, Senator Chris Coons said.Thanks to Piedmont Airlines, this new turboprop engine will provide students in Polytechs’ aviation maintenance program with a critical educational advantage and help ensure that the next generation of aviation experts will be equipped to meet tomorrow’s challenges right here in Delaware. . How to define an engine? A mover is something that transforms potential into forward motion. In the case of a jet engine, something that takes off. Like many industries in our economy, the aviation industry continues to feel the impact of skilled labor shortages. In this case, it’s a shortage of skilled pilots, mechanics and technicians, said MP Blunt Rochester.What the Polytech School of Aviation Maintenance is able to offer its students is a pathway to gain the skills, tools, and resources they need to take on in-demand jobs in aviation technology, which helps us face the shortage while investing in our workforce, our economy. , and our nation. I thank Piedmont Airlines for investing in Polytech through this turboprop engine, and I look forward to seeing how it will help support Polytech’s role in empowering aviation through innovation. This is Piedmont’s seventh engine donation since the retirement of its DeHavilland Dash-8 aircraft in 2018. Are you ready to see your career take off in Piedmont? For more information, visit www.piedmont-airlines.com.

