Thyssenkrupp’s hydrogen unit goes public

Thyssenkrupp’s green hydrogen unit, Nucera, made its strong debut on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Friday, amid growing interest in the technology as an alternative to fossil fuels. Nucera shares ended their first day of trading up 18.85%, at 24.34 euros ($26.7), giving the company a valuation of around three billion euros. Nucera’s IPO, one of Europe’s biggest so far this year, comes as countries around the world look for ways to cut carbon emissions to help meet climate goals. Nucera produces electrolysers, which can be used to make green hydrogen from electricity obtained from renewable energy sources such as solar or wind power. Nucera CEO Werner Ponikwar, speaking at the stock exchange before the opening bell, hailed the IPO as a “great achievement”. He said the company aims to “support our customers on the path to climate neutrality… shaping the new era of sustainable energy. “We are well on our way to becoming one of the leading green hydrogen companies.” Friday’s IPO was the second-biggest in Europe this year, behind the listing of Italian gambling firm Lottomatica in Milan. Nucera described the IPO as the biggest hydrogen listing ever, and Thyssenkrupp said it raised about 600 million euros from the stock offering. Thyssenkrupp is one of Germany’s leading industrial groups, making everything from steel to submarines. ‘Glimmer of hope’ The proceeds from the Frankfurt listing will be used to support “the strong growth of Thyssenkrupp Nucera’s alkaline water electrolysis (AWE) business”, the group said earlier. Nearly a quarter of Nucera’s shares have been put up for sale, while Thyssenkrupp will retain its majority stake in the unit. Nucera is a joint venture between Thyssenkrupp and the Italian company Industrie De Nora. De Nora currently owns 34% of the Nucera subsidiary. CMC Markets analyst Konstantin Oldenburger said Nucera’s growth is expected to take off in the coming years. The venture was “a beacon of hope for Thyssenkrupp itself and for the entire hydrogen industry in Germany”, he said. But he also warned that Nucera was “not yet profitable and shareholders will likely have a long wait before sustainable profits materialize”. Thyssenkrupp has in recent years been struggling with financial problems and a crisis over its future direction. Its chief executive, Martina Merz, announced in April that she was stepping down after leading a major restructuring of the group. She was replaced by Miguel Angel Lopez Borrego, previously CEO of German engineering group Norma. AFP 2023 Quote: Thyssenkrupp hydrogen unit surges on stock market debut (July 7, 2023) Retrieved July 8, 2023 from https://techxplore.com/news/2023-07-thyssenkrupp-hydrogen-surges-stock-debut.html This document is subject to copyright. Except for fair use for purposes of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for information only.

