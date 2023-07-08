The front of Trifecta in the stock market

Mothballs/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The PPO approach on Momentum/Trend

When the market has made trendless moves since 2020, the sophisticated algorithms or tricky chart/chart techniques have provided no indicators of future market movement.

The “paper and pencil only (PPO)” approach introduced and successfully followed the market momentum/trend, and finally observed the current uptrend, starting March 31, 2023.

The PPO approach consists of 1) classifying each market movement with “P” (like a plus) and “m” (like a minus), ignoring the size, 2) to identify a momentum/trend.

The approach has proven itself. After reaching the clear sign of Fly, I submitted the previous article, titled The Elephant (SPY) Is Ready To Fly, on July 05, 2023.

In a sense, this article is the second part of the previous one. This time I’m really convinced it’s over – “D-Day”.

The PPO approach on the Trifecta score

Table 6. The battle score in June 2023 DATE Tp/Tm BEAR/BULL 01/06/23 Tp BULL 02/06/23 S 05/06/23 D 06/06/23 Tm BEAR 06/07/23 Tp BULL 08/06/23 Tp BULL 06/09/23 Tp BULL 12/06/23 Tp BULL 06/13/23 Tp BULL 06/14/23 Tp BULL 06/15/23 Tm BEAR 06/16/23 Tm BEAR 06/20/23 Tm BEAR 06/21/23 Tp BULL 06/22/23 Tm BEAR 06/23/23 Tm BEAR 06/26/23 Tp BULL 06/27/23 Tp BULL 06/28/23 D 06/29/23 Tp BULL 06/30/23 Tp BULL BULL versus BEAR 12 against 6 NOTE 1. Data source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Tp is (Trifecta for Bull.(more) 3. Tm is Trifecta for Bear. (less) 4. D is Double: 1″m”/2″P”, and S is Single: 2″m”/1″P”. 5. The author created the table.

Since the last week of December 2022, multiple Trifectas have driven the stock market higher, an extension of the PPO approach has been required. Table 1. shows the result.

As described in NOTES 2, 3 and 4, 1) Tp is the Trifecta for Bull (plus), 2) Tm is the Trifecta for Bear (minus), D is a Double of a 1m/2P, and S is a Single of 2m/IP. (Count D and S with P)

Development

I reviewed the draft in outline and submitted it with five readable tables.

Table 1. The battle score in January 2023 DATE J D S BEAR/BULL 12/27/22 S 12/28/22 Tm BEAR 12/29/22 TP BULL 12/30/22 Tm BEAR 01/03/23 Tm BEAR 04/01/23 Tp BULL 01/05/23 Tm BEAR 06/01/23 Tp BULL 01/09/23 D 10/01/23 Tp BULL 11/01/23 Tp BULL 12/01/23 Tp BULL 01/13/23 Tp BULL 01/17/23 S 01/18/23 Tm BEAR 01/19/23 Tm BEAR 01/20/23 Tp BULL 01/23/23 Tp BULL 01/24/23 S 01/25/23 Tp BULL 01/26/23 Tp BULL 01/27/23 Tp BULL 01/30/23 Tm BEAR 01/31/23 Tp BULL BULL versus BEAR 13 against 7 NOTE 1. Data source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Tp is (Trifecta for Bull.(more) 3. Tm is Trifecta for Bear. (less) 4. D is Double: 1″m”/2″P”, and S is Single: 2″m”/1″P”. 5. The author created the table.

January Trifecta Fate: Tp vs Tm was 13 vs 7

As shown in Table 1., in January we had more than 13 trifectas [Tps] and 7 less trifecta [Tms]:

The 13 Tps consist of a) 1 Tp in the four consecutive days [IAR]b) 1 Tp during the three IAR days, c) 1 Tp during the two IAR days and 4 Tps in one day.

These were quite significant:Market Insider [MI]advocated buying the market like maybe a bull. Mi stocks clearly ignored minus trifectas, consisting of a) 2 Tm in the two-day IAR and 3 Tm in one day. These Tm will work against the advance Bull in the last month.

February Bears Rout: Tp vs. Tm was 7 vs. 7

Table 2. The battle score in February 2023 DATE J D S BEAR/BULL 01/31/23 Tp BULL 02/01/23 Tp BULL 02/02/23 D 03/02/23 Tm BEAR 06/02/23 S 07/02/23 Tp BULL 02/08/23 Tm BEAR 02/09/23 Tm BEAR 10/02/23 D 02/13/23 Tp BULL 02/14/23 S 02/15/23 Tp BULL 02/16/23 Tm BEAR 02/17/23 S 02/21/23 Tm BEAR 02/22/23 S 02/23/23 Tp BULL 02/24/23 Tm BEAR 02/27/23 Tp BULL 02/28/23 Tm BEAR BULL versus BEAR 7 against 7 NOTE 1. Data source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Tp is (Trifecta for Bull.(more) 3. Tm is Trifecta for Bear. (less) 4. D is Double: 1″m”/2″P”, and S is Single: 2″m”/1″P”. 5. The author created the table.

It was the first tie score for the Bears and the Bulls. The bears threatened the then uptrend, which was restarted in December 2022, almost making another reversal of it. SPY and QQQ, whose overlap is only 46%, are pretty decent, leading by the downfall of FAMANG.

The stock market in February

The majority of investors have been confused since March 2021. The bad pandemic recession was declared by the National Bureau of Economic Research [NBER] in March 2020, just a year earlier.

The economy fully recovered from the Covid-19 shock, and investors thought the economy was expanding, and they looked for the coming recession.

The good business cycles were in the big expansion, from June 2009, and the good market cycles were in the super bull market, from March 2009, as explained in “Backing To The 2009 Origin” May 20, 2023 , and The pandemic recession: is it a good choice? March 11, 2023.

Investors in the bear camp nevertheless believed that 1) Steady market advance (SPY) was “a bearish rally [BMR]”, which means “short-lived”. The so-called BMR, however, had been stable and resilient, gaining momentum month after month. The reason was obvious: the market was not in a “bearish” market. “, but in fact it was in a genuinely strong bull market, starting in March 2009.

Eventually, they became nervous and frustrated. In February, they revolted, as shown in Table 2.

Table 3. The battle score in March 2023 DATE J D S BEAR/BULL 03/01/23 S 03/02/23 Tp BULL 03/03/23 Tp BULL 03/06/23 Tp BULL 07/03/23 Tm BEAR 03/08/23 Tp BULL 03/09/23 Tm BEAR 10/03/23 Tm BEAR 03/13/23 S 03/14/23 D 03/15/23 S 03/16/23 Tp BULL 03/17/23 S 03/20/23 Tp BULL 03/21/23 Tp BULL 03/22/23 Tm BEAR 03/23/23 Tp BULL 03/24/23 Tp BULL 03/27/23 D 03/28/23 Tm BEAR 03/29/23 Tp BULL 03/30/23 Tp BULL 03/31/23 Tp BULL BULL versus BEAR 12 against 5 NOTE 1. Data source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Tp is (Trifecta for Bull.(more) 3. Tm is Trifecta for Bear. (less) 4. D is double P and S is single P. 4. D is Double: 1″m”/2″P”, and S is Single: 2″m”/1″P”. 5. The author created the table.

The Mar Trifectas charged the market again: Tp against Tm was 12 against 5

The last month of the first quarter, March, returned to market legitimacy, the uptrend, just after February, when the market was upside down. Historically, the end of the Quarter, of the Semester or of the Year has been strong. Le Mar nicely repeated the story.

The market situation was normalized by aligning the monthly distribution of the trio, business cycles (an expansion), market cycles (a bullish market), market momentum/trend (upward momentum/trend), etc.

Now would be a great time to move forward, but I decided to be in an “inaction” mood, given a “cruel Korean history month,” May. In retrospect, it was a wise decision.

Table 5. The battle score in May 2023 DATE J D S BEAR/BULL 05/01/23 Tm BEAR 02/05/23 Tm BEAR 03/05/23 Tm BEAR 04/05/23 Tm BEAR 05/05/23 Tp BULL 08/05/23 D 09/05/23 Tm BEAR 10/05/23 D 11/05/23 S 05/12/23 Tm BEAR 05/15/23 Tp BULL 05/16/23 Tm BEAR 05/17/23 Tp BULL 05/18/23 Tp BULL 05/19/23 S 05/22/23 Tp BULL 05/23/23 Tm BEAR 05/24/23 Tm BEAR 05/25/23 Tp BULL 05/26/23 Tp BULL 05/30/23 Tp BULL 05/31/23 Afternoon BEAR BULL versus BEAR 8 against 10 NOTE 1. Data source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Tp is (Trifecta for Bull.(more) 3. Tm is Trifecta for Bear. (less) 4. D is Double: 1″m”/2″P”, and S is Single: 2″m”/1″P”. 5. The author created the table.

The May Trifectas: Tp vs. Tm reversion was 8 vs. 10

May’s numbers have no flavor, only veering off February’s bearish move, March’s positive move and the rest of the following April.

In May, the battle was very fierce and the Bears took the first victory, after a tie in February.

Jun Trifectas: Tp vs. Pm cast signal was 12 vs. 8

The signal was on: 6 Trifectas were in Six Days (Jun 07, Jun 08, Jun 09, Jun 12, Jun 13 and Jun 14) in a row.

The last post

