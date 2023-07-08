Dow Slides as Slowing Job Growth Doesn’t Dampen July Rise Bets By Investing.com







Investing.com — The Dow Jones posted a weekly loss after closing lower on Friday as traders priced a weaker monthly jobs report for June that missed estimates for the first time in 15 months, as that the Federal Reserve is still likely to resume raising rates later this month. The 0.55% drop, or 187 points, the 0.13% drop, and the 0.3% drop. June payroll misses expectations to fuel hopes of less hawkish Fed, but July hike still in play The 209,000 jobs in June, missing the expected 225,000 and a sharp decrease from the previous month’s 306,000. This is the slowest pace of job creation since December 2020. But , or wage growth, rose 4.4% last month, beating estimates of 4.2% While expectations of a July hike remained, investors are betting that the labor market cooling would be enough to keep the Fed from hiking again after July. “Today’s report confirms our view that incoming data will not allow the Fed to hike in September,” Morgan Stanley said in a note. The Treasury yield fell below 5%, but the yield held onto its gains. Energetic actions lead the charge, Defensives Dive Energy stocks were back in the driving seat, leading the market higher as expectations of a less hawkish Fed eased worries about a recession and the outlook for oil demand. Halliburton Company (NYSE:), Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:) and Schlumberger NV (NYSE:) were among the biggest gainers, with the latter up more than 8%. Defensive market concerns including consumer staples and utilities were the day’s biggest losers, with the latter dragged lower by Walmart Inc (NYSE:) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:). Costco reported Thursday that June comparable sales fell 1.4%. Levi posts outdated earnings as forecast slashed Levi Strauss (NYSE:) fell more than 7% after the denim retailer cut its full-year profit forecast after releasing a report showing a beating in profits, but online sales amid falling revenue wholesale. The company cut its 2023 adjusted diluted EPS forecast to a range of $1.10 to $1.20 from $1.30 to $1.40 and said it now expects growth in income between 1.5% and 2.5%, compared to 1.5% and 3% previously. The pressure on U.S. wholesale trade is now translating into some level of “price reduction from the growth achieved from pre-pandemic levels,” Goldman said after cutting its price target on the stock at $14 versus $15. Great players: Rivian, Ali Baba shine Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:) climbed more than 14% after Wedbush raised its price target on the electric vehicle maker to $30 from $25 amid “increased confidence in Rivian to meet/exceed delivery targets approaching 2:23 and 2024 with a year of inflection to come”. The upgrade comes just days after the company announced it delivered 12,640 vehicles in the second quarter, beating market estimates. Alibaba (NYSE:), meanwhile, rose 8% as it nears the regulator’s spotlight in China in the rearview mirror after its subsidiary Ant Group was fined $984 million by the authorities. Next week: Consumer inflation in focus With the broader market ending the week in the red, the expected Wednesday is likely to dominate investors’ attention as it is the last major release ahead of the July 25-26 Fed meeting. Morgan Stanley said it expects core CPI to slow to 0.27% in June amid a ‘significant decline in core goods inflation led by used vehicles’ .

