Tanzanian mining company listed on US stock exchange

Lifezone Metals Ltd, the parent company of Tanzanian-based Tembo Nickel Corporation Ltd, listed its shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) this week in a landmark development meant to open the mining company up to deep-pocketed global investors. to push his Kabanga Nickel Project to fruition.

The Tanzanian mining industry burst onto the world stage on July 6 with the start of trading of shares of Lifezone Metals on the US stock exchange under the symbol NYSE: LZM, elevating the importance of the Kabanga Nickel project on the world stage.

The listing of Lifezone Metals shares on the NYSE comes months after Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu hosted US Vice President Kamala Harris in March this year, strengthening bilateral ties between Dodma and Washington.

The meeting in Dar es Salaam demonstrated the growing strategic relationship between the two nations and Tanzania’s critical role as a key emerging supplier of critical minerals, Tembo Nickel said.

We are proud to say that Tembo Nickel, our company responsible for bringing Kabanga to life, is making great strides every day to demonstrate to the world how we can disrupt the status quo in the metal mining process. We are proud that Kabanga and Tanzania serve as a case study for this, said Benedict Busunzu, CEO of Tembo Nickel at the bell ringing ceremony on Thursday.

We believe that by becoming a public company, Lifezone Metals has gained validation. It’s an honor to be here today for the official opening of the markets, and it’s important for my fellow citizens. We can bring Tanzania to the US market.

Lifezone Metals has announced plans to list on the NYSE in December 2022, with the belief that by accessing the world’s largest funding pool through the NYSE, the transaction would help Tembo Nickel advance the development of the Kabanga Nickel project. and progress to production. over the next few years.

The Kabanga Nickel Project is a mining and processing operation producing high quality refined nickel, cobalt and copper metals entirely in Tanzania.

Tembo Nickel will continue to operate in partnership with the Tanzanian government for the equitable sharing of benefits from the Kabanga project, one of the undeveloped nickel deposits with the potential to maximize the use of renewable energy at the mine and mill sites. refinery.

Lifezone says the potential of the Kabanga mine and HydroMet technology to produce high quality refined nickel, copper cathodes and cobalt will make an important contribution to the clean energy transition and the fight against climate change.

Nickel is a key component in batteries, accounting for 31% of an EV battery’s carbon footprint and representing up to 80% of the active material in batteries.

According to the World Economic Forum, the demand for high-purity battery-grade nickel will grow 24 times in 2030 from 2018 levels, which will put pressure on the market over the next few years.

Located in northwestern Tanzania, the Kabanga Nickel Project hosts one of the largest mine-ready nickel deposits in the world.

Mining operations are expected to take place in Ngara, with the final metals to be refined in Kahama.

The project is expected to create skilled and technical jobs and provide high standards of community support to local communities around the project area in Ngara District and elsewhere.

Lifezone Metals says it is poised to become a major supply chain solution for automakers to meet global battery demand. The company plans to work with the Tanzanian government and global resource company BHP Billiton DDS Ltd under the Tembo Nickel partnership.

Tembo Nickel, 84% owned by Kabanga Nickel and 16% by the Tanzanian government, was established to mine, process and refine nickel with co-products of cobalt and copper. These stakeholders must equitably share the main benefits of the Kabanga project, including income, infrastructure, skills creation and employment.