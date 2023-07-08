The Egyptian Stock Exchange continues to attract investors with diversified sectors and lucrative opportunities





The Egyptian Stock Exchange has experienced significant growth and development in recent years – File Photo

CAIRO – July 8, 2023: The non-banking financial services sector became the most traded sector on the Egyptian Stock Exchange in terms of trade value over the past week, recording a trading volume of 988.7 million shares worth LE 1.1 billion. . The banking sector followed as the second most active sector, with a trading volume of 24.2 million shares valued at LE 971.8 million. The basic resources sector claimed the third position with a trading volume of 36.9 million shares worth LE 559.9 million. It was followed by the real estate sector with a trading volume of 267.6 million shares worth LE 488.4 million, and the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector with a trading volume of 174.5 million shares worth LE 315 million. In sixth position, the construction and engineering sector recorded a trading volume of 185.6 million executed shares with a value of LE 262.9 million. Subsequently, the Food, Beverage & Tobacco sector recorded a trading volume of 236.4 million executed shares worth LE 254 million. The communications, media and information technology sector came next with a trading volume of 140.6 million executed shares worth LE 225.1 million. The Services, Industrials and Automotive sector recorded a trading volume of 34.2 million executed shares worth LE 211 million. Meanwhile, the textiles and durable goods sector recorded a trading volume of 176.4 million executed shares worth LE 124 million. The utilities sector and the paper, packaging and packaging materials sector ranked last, with trading volumes of 218,100 shares executed worth LE 6.9 million and LE 4.5 million of executed actions for a value of LE 3 million, respectively. The Egyptian Stock Exchange, one of the main markets in the region, attracts individual investors, financial institutions and investment funds. Listing on the stock exchange provides several benefits, including the necessary funding to support the sustainable growth of industrial, commercial and service entities and the diversification of their available funding sources. Listing on the stock exchange makes it possible to broaden the ownership base of companies, improve their performance, improve transparency, governance systems and diversify their resources. Furthermore, it aims to stimulate and develop the flow of capital and trading activity in the Egyptian Stock Exchange, thereby increasing its market capitalization and its attractiveness to investors. The Egyptian Stock Exchange has experienced significant growth and development in recent years, becoming one of the most active and influential exchanges in the region. With its diversified sectors and attractive investment opportunities, it continues to attract domestic and international investors, contributing to the overall development of the Egyptian capital market and economy.

