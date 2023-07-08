Why a recession is always coming





4. Truist





S&P 500 price target: 4150 (Average of the range 3800-4500) Stock market outlook: The S&P 500 risk-reward setup is trending lower in the second half, according to Truist. However, the company raised its view for equities to neutral in early June after being defensive since the start of 2022 when the market turmoil began. Truist was caught off guard by the furious rally of the S&P 500 in the first half, as the index ended June at 4,450, which was outside the massive target range (3,400 to 4,300) that his strategists had set last year. Concerns about interest rates, inflation and global growth did not hurt stocks as expected. “In 2023, we have exceeded our welcome on the defensive side as markets, the economy and earnings have so far proven more resilient than our initial expectations,” wrote Keith Lerner, co-Chief Investment Officer of Truist. , in a note on its mid-year outlook. But while Truist is no longer pessimistic, he remains cautious on equities. Although future earnings trends have improved and portfolio positioning gives way to the upside, Lerner noted that valuations are stretched, market concentration is at a 40-year high and support for policy measures fiscal and monetary stimulus is virtually non-existent. Additionally, fixed income and cash are viable alternatives. “The bar looks high for us to move from neutral to offensive rather than defensive over the next six to 12 months,” Lerner wrote. Economic outlook: A recession is still likely next year, according to Truist, as inflation is still an issue and credit standards are getting tighter amid already tight financial conditions. The company’s estimated range for US GDP this year is -0.3% to 0.9%, which is lower than many of its peers. Weak leading indicators, manufacturing and production data, and tight financial conditions imply that a slowdown is simply delayed, Lerner wrote. Another notable sign of a slowdown is a 16.5% year-over-year increase in corporate and personal bankruptcy filings. But there’s also a compelling glass-half-full case to be made. Economic activity has been much better than expected so far this year, including recently, Lerner wrote. Employment remains a beacon of hope, with the unemployment rate near its lowest level in five decades, and job growth over the past six months is 70% above the pre-pandemic average over three years, according to Truist. Consumers also appear to be in good shape, Lerner noted. Inflation-adjusted consumer spending is healthy thanks to high employment and excess savings, which remain about $4 trillion above pre-2020 levels, the investment chief wrote. But perhaps the best news for the working class is that headline inflation is expected to edge closer to 3% after peaking at an oppressive 9% in 2022.

