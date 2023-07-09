



One of the first business tycoons in India’s economic capital, Premchand Roychand Jain was known by many names in Mumbai (Bombay at the time): Big Bull, Bullion King and Cotton King. He was known as one of the four “Merchant Princes of Bombay” alongside Jamsetji Tata, David Sassoon and Jamsetjee Jejeebhoy. He was one of the wealthiest men of his time. Premchand is best known for founding the Native Share & Stock Brokers Association, which later became the Bombay Stock Exchange. The BSE is now the second largest stock exchange in India with the combined market capitalization of all its listed companies in excess of an unimaginable Rs 300 lakh crore. In 1865, when it was established, it was formed with capital of only Rs 1 each from about 22 brokers with Roychand’s office under a banyan tree in South Bombay. Roychand was born in 1832 in Surat to a timber merchant named Roychand Dipchand. He moved to Bombay with his family when he was little. Roychand’s education at Elphinstone College helped him become the first Indian broker who could speak, read and write English. He began his career as an assistant to a successful stockbroker in 1852. cre_Trending Premchand was known to possess an unrivaled memory and never used pen or paper. He memorized all his trades instead of writing them down. In just 6 years, he was already successful and had amassed a fortune of around Rs 1 lakh by 1858. He made it big after the American Civil War in 1861 made India the hot spot for trade in the cotton for a few years. Premchand Roychand made huge profits, but faced a financial crisis once the civil war ended and the cotton boom ended in 1865. However, the businessman is said to have bounced back and recovered the wealth. He then turned to philanthropy, including funding the Rajabai Clock Tower at the University of Bombay, investing in girls’ education and funding a scholarship. He lived in a bungalow in Byculla which was later turned into an orphanage and school. Premchand died in 1906. The fourth generation of his family now runs Premchand Roychand and Sons (PRS), which is a small business in terms of business but with a rich history.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/business/report-premchand-roychand-jain-businessman-1800s-india-original-big-bull-rs-300-lakh-crore-bombay-stock-exchange-bse-3050791 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

