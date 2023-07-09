UK set to ease listing rules





July 7 (Reuters) – Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt, in his speech at Mansion House on Monday, will outline new measures to make Britain’s markets more attractive to companies seeking to float in its stock markets, the Treasury said on Friday. British in a press release. Hunt will also seek to roll back a European Union-era securities law, the Treasury said. The “mansion house reforms” will simplify the rules for buying and selling shares, improve research facilities, offer higher returns to investors and introduce plans for private companies to access capital markets without float on the stock exchange, according to the Treasury. The UK is set to endorse the recommendations of Rachel Kent’s independent research report, paving the way for a new ‘search platform’ to provide a one-stop-shop for businesses looking for search experts , the statement added. Kent is a veteran financial services attorney at Hogan Lovells. The UK last year announced the launch of the Investment Research Review – an independent review of financial services investment research and its contribution to the competitiveness of UK capital markets, led by Kent. The approval also paves the way for the potential scrapping of unbundling rules, a law inherited from the EU that requires brokers to charge separate fees for research. Separately, in a interview With the Financial Times, Hunt ruled out pre-election tax cuts this autumn, warning he needed to “double up” on inflation and not “pump billions of pounds of extra demand” into the UK economy. “We won’t accept tax cuts if they make it harder to fight inflation,” Hunt was quoted by the newspaper as saying. He acknowledged that delivering on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s promise to halve inflation by the end of the year “is going to be harder than we thought”. Hunt will also address a pact by pension companies to invest 5% of their investments in high-growth companies, up to 50 billion pounds ($64.18 billion), but will also propose regulatory reforms and threaten to intervene if small, inefficient pension companies do not merge. , says the newspaper. FTSE 100 groups Aviva Plc (AV.L), Legal & General (LGEN.L) and Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX.L) are among those expected to take part in the pact organized by the City of London Corporation, the FT said, quoting people. with knowledge of the plans. ($1 = 0.7791 pounds) Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese, David Gregorio and Shri Navaratnam Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-set-ease-stock-market-listing-rules-2023-07-07/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos