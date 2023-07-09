UK set to ease listing rules

The London Stock Exchange Group office atrium in London, UK. The number of companies listed in London has fallen by 67% in 2022.

Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt, in his speech at Mansion House on Monday, will outline new measures to make UK markets more attractive to companies seeking to float on its stock exchanges, the UK Treasury said in a statement on Friday.

Hunt will also seek to roll back a European Union-era securities law, the Treasury said.

The “mansion house reforms” will simplify the rules for buying and selling shares, improve research facilities, offer higher returns to investors and introduce plans for private companies to access capital markets without float on the stock exchange, according to the Treasury.

The UK is set to endorse the recommendations of Rachel Kent’s independent research report, paving the way for a new ‘search platform’ to provide a one-stop-shop for businesses looking for search experts , the statement added. Kent is a veteran financial services attorney at Hogan Lovells.

The UK last year announced the launch of the Investment Research Review – an independent review of financial services investment research and its contribution to the competitiveness of UK capital markets, led by Kent.

The approval also paves the way for the potential scrapping of unbundling rules, a law inherited from the EU that requires brokers to charge separate fees for research.

Separately, in an interview with the Financial Times, Hunt ruled out pre-election tax cuts this fall, warning he needed to ‘double’ inflation and not ‘pump billions of pounds of extra demand’ into the British economy.

“We won’t accept tax cuts if they make it harder to fight inflation,” Hunt was quoted by the newspaper as saying. He acknowledged that delivering on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s promise to halve inflation by the end of the year “is going to be harder than we thought”.

Hunt will also address a pact by pension companies to invest 5% of their investments in high-growth companies, up to 50 billion pounds ($64.18 billion), but will also propose regulatory reforms and threaten to intervene if small, inefficient pension companies do not merge. , says the newspaper.

FTSE 100 groups Aviva Plc, Legal & General and Phoenix Group Holdings are among those expected to take part in the pact organized by the City of London Corporation, the FT said, citing people with knowledge of the plans.