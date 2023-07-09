Tesla deliveries could trigger AI-driven spin on electric vehicles as stock investors continue rally: analysts





By William Watts Less popular EV names benefit as investors move away from AI after hot rally: Vanda Research Individual investors continue to seek a stock market rally in 2023 but are showing signs of pivoting toward electric vehicle makers and away from artificial intelligence games, a Wall Street research firm said Thursday. Investors aren’t just grabbing individual names, but playing exchange-traded funds, signaling they remain bullish on the broader market as well as specific themes, Vanda Research analysts wrote, in a statement. weekly note. “We are also starting to see signs of rotation from AI stocks to EV,” they said. U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, taking a breather after a torrid first-half rally led by megacap tech stocks that was accelerated by renewed interest in artificial intelligence-related companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 370 points, or 1.1%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 0.8%. Monthly net inflows into U.S. stocks now average $1.4 billion a day, they said, near last March’s record high of $1.5 billion, according to Vanda. While there appears to be little room for a further acceleration in cash stock buying, there is still room for more speculative buying via the options market, they said (see chart below). below). In the meantime, they noted signs of rotation, which are often triggered by investor enthusiasm for short-term trends. In that case, Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) second-quarter delivery numbers reported earlier this week “could be the catalyst for increased exposure to other EV names,” analysts said. . Tesla “has already seen massive inflows and it’s consistently the most bought stock,” they wrote. “However, other less popular names such as [Rivian Automotive Inc.] (RIVN) have only just begun to rebound, in part thanks to a rotation of AI hot stocks – which might be considered less attractive now that they have rallied for weeks,” they said (see graph below). On Wednesday, “RIVN’s net retail purchases reached $30 million, as the stock jumped 23% on Monday after the company’s quarterly shipments were also higher than expected,” the analysts wrote. Related:Rivian stock rises after upgrade, analyst says European entry a welcome boost “We expect to see more retail demand for electric vehicle stocks in the future,” they said, particularly among laggards such as Nio Inc. (NIO), Li Auto Inc. (LI), Lucid Group Inc. (LCID), XPeng Inc. (XPEV), Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) and Nikola Corp. (NKLA). -William Watts This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswire 07-08-23 1120ET Copyright (c) 2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

