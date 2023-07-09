Wall Street drifts after jobs report is hot but hopefully not too hot

Wall Street drifted to a mixed finish Friday after data suggested that the US labor market is still warm enough to keep the economy growing, but perhaps not so hot that it is fueling inflation much higher.

The Standard & Poors 500 fell 12.64 points, or 0.3%, to 4,398.95, although slightly more stocks within the index rose than fell. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 187.38 points, or 0.6%, to 33,734.88, and the Nasdaq composite edged down 18.33 points, or 0.1%, to 13,660.72.

Much depends on the economy’s ability to take the narrow path to avoid a long-predicted recession. It must continue to grow despite much higher interest rates instituted by the Federal Reserve to bring inflation down. But it can’t grow so fast that the Fed feels compelled to put the brakes on the economy much harder to keep inflation from skyrocketing.

Friday’s report showed U.S. employers added 209,000 jobs last month, a slowdown from Mays hiring of 306,000. Perhaps more importantly, it was not far off economists’ expectations. That’s contrary to a Thursday report, which sent shares tumbling after suggesting U.S. hiring could be much stronger than expected.

In addition to the slowdown in overall hiring, some numbers below the surface of the reports also showed a slack in the labor market. More people are working part-time because their hours have been cut, for example, said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

The labor market is healthy, for now, but not hot, he said.

This could keep the Federal Reserve on the path it has been hinting at recently: possibly two more hikes this year before the Fed keeps rates high to ensure inflation returns to its 2% target. . The general assumption on Wall Street is that the Fed will raise rates when it meets again in three weeks.

Treasury yields were mixed after the highly anticipated jobs data. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.05% from 4.03% Thursday night. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell to 4.94% from 5.00%.

Some inflation signals were also still embedded in the report.

Wage growth held steady last month, instead of slowing as economists had predicted, for example. Although workers prefer the 4.4% gain in average hourly wages from a year earlier than the 4.2% expected, Wall Street fears that the Fed will see too strong wage growth as pressure on the rise in inflation.

Yields are already around their highest levels since March, when high rates helped trigger three failures in the US banking system that rattled confidence in financial markets. The high rates have also caused difficulties in other sectors of the economy, including manufacturing and housing.

Energy stocks were among the strongest on Wall Street on Friday as the price of oil rallied. Oil services provider Schlumberger jumped 8.6%, Halliburton 7.8% and Marathon Oil 4.3%.

Rising crude prices also helped shares of solar companies, which received an additional boost after First Solar announced a $1 billion credit facility with a group of banks. Its construction plants and other expansions, as well as shares of First Solar, gained 3.3%.

Shares of smaller companies also rose more than the rest of the market. Investors see them moving more closely with the strength of the US economy than large multinational corporations and benefiting more from easier interest rates. The Russell 2000 Small Stock Index rose 1.2%.

On the losing side of Wall Street was Levi Strauss, who fell 7.7% despite posting slightly higher earnings for the last quarter than analysts expected. It cut its full-year earnings forecast range as its U.S. wholesale business remains under pressure.

Costco Wholesale fell 2.3% after reporting that its sales growth slowed in June compared to May.

Higher returns helped the S&P 500 lose 1.2% for the week. It’s his second losing week in the last eight.

In foreign stock markets, indices continued to fall in China, where the recovery of the world’s second largest economy is slower than expected after the lifting of anti-COVID restrictions. Hong Kongs Hang Seng fell 0.9% and Shanghai shares fell 0.3%.

US Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen was in Beijing to try to ease tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

She and Chinese Premier Li Qiang expressed hope for better communication. Relations between the two economic titans have been thorny amid US government restrictions on technology exports to China and other tensions.

In Europe, stocks were mixed. The German DAX returned 0.5% and the FTSE 100 in London fell 0.3%.

PA wauthors Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed to this report.