Business
Barbara Corcoran says we could have a COVID housing market before you know it
Do you remember when house prices were ridiculously low? Me neither. What East However, the wild spike in house prices during the COVID-19 pandemic is still fresh in the memory of many Americans.
Of course, the hot real estate market has cooled somewhat. However, this could only be a temporary reprieve, according to shark tank starring Barbara Corcoran. She predicts that we could have a COVID-like booming housing market before you know it.
through the roof
Corcoran acknowledged in a recent Fox Business interview that rising interest rates have had an impact on the housing market. The Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates throughout 2022. These rate hikes have continued this year, although the increases have been more modest.
She noted that people who might be interested in selling their homes are reluctant to do so. Potential buyers are afraid to buy a house. And all because of high interest rates.
However, Corcoran believes the Fed rate hikes will end soon. It even predicts that interest rates will begin to fall again. Corcoran told Fox Business: “As soon as these interest rates go down, everything is going to go wild and prices [of houses] going through the roof.”
How much could real estate prices skyrocket? Corcoran predicts that a 2% drop in interest rates could cause house prices to jump by 20%.
Not all real estate markets will explode
Different geographic regions are likely to be affected differently by lower interest rates. Some regions have already seen significant rebounds in their housing markets. Corcoran pointed out that housing prices have jumped in some cities in Southwest and South Florida.
She also stressed the importance of differentiating between residential and commercial real estate markets. Just because property prices rebound doesn’t mean office property prices will.
The COVID pandemic is still affecting the commercial real estate market. Many Americans started working from home during the height of the pandemic and have continued to do so.
Corcoran noted that office vacancy rates remain high in most major cities and even in secondary markets, saying, “I don’t see that turning around. I think it’s going to be a bit of a bloodbath before it doesn’t get better.”
Where to invest
Fannie Mae and the Mortgage Bankers Association seem to agree with Corcoran’s view that lower interest rates could be on the way. The organizations predict that the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate will gradually decline next year.
Are there opportunities for investors if these forecasts turn out to be correct? You bet.
The most obvious choices are pure real estate stocks, such as LGI houses (LGIH 1.69%). The company ranks among the fastest growing home builders in the country. It focuses on entry-level homes and operates in many of the most attractive real estate markets in the Southeast and Southwest.
Shares of LGI have soared nearly 40% since the start of the year. However, the stock is still trading at a reasonable forward price/earnings multiple of 19.
The reception deposit (HD 0.26%) stands out as one of the best pick and shovel stocks to buy with a potential real estate rebound along the way. And it’s not just because the company literally sells picks and shovels.
Homeowners preparing to sell their home often have repairs to do first. With more than 2,300 home improvement stores in North America, Home Depot would likely see its revenue jump in another boom in the housing market.
For investors who don’t want to try to pick individual stocks, the ETF SPDR S&P Home Builders (XHB 0.36%) could be a good alternative. This exchange-traded fund (ETF) holds positions in more than 30 stocks related to the housing market, including LGI Homes and Home Depot.
Corcoran told Fox News that when the Fed lowers interest rates, “it will be a signal for everyone to come back and buy like crazy.” If she’s right, investors who own shares of LGI Homes, The Home Depot and/or SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF could enjoy it like crazy.
Keith Speights has no position in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool fills positions and recommends Home Depot and LGI Homes. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
