BHEL, India Cements, 2 others placed under F&O ban on NSE since July 10; check details

A total of four stocks were banned from trading on Monday July 10, 2023 in the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities were banned in the F&O segment because they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the shares will be available for trading in the cash market.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), Delta Corp, Granuls India and India Cements are the four stocks that are on the F&O ban list by the exchange for Monday. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trading daily. Derivative contracts on the mentioned securities have breached 95% of the market-wide position limit and have currently been blacklisted by the exchange, NSE said.

It is hereby informed that all clients/members will only trade derivative contracts of said security to reduce their positions by offsetting positions. Any increase in vacancies will result in appropriate criminal and disciplinary sanctions,” NSE said.

No new positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O blackout period by the exchanges.

Read also : India’s foreign exchange reserves increase by $1.85 billion to $595.05 billion; foreign currency assets at $527.9 billion

The domestic stock market ended its winning streak and suffered heavy losses on Friday, July 7, as investors rushed to take money off the table amid weak global signals. Concerns about rate hikes have heightened amid strong US macro data.

US economic data showed that the world’s largest economy remains strong despite a series of rate hikes by the US Fed. Investors now fear that the Fed will raise rates later this month and keep them high for longer than expected to bring inflation down sustainably.

Sensex opened at 65,559.41 from the previous close of 65,785.64 and hit its new all-time high of 65,898.98, but soon slipped into the red, plunging 610 points to hit an intraday low of 65 175.74.

The 30-stock index closed with a loss of 505 points, or 0.77%, at 65,280.45 while the Nifty fell 166 points, or 0.85%, to close at 19,331.80. Nifty also hit its new all-time high of 19,523.60 in intraday trading today.

The domestic market started the week on a positive note, while negative global indices are clouding the mood at the end of this week, analysts said.

Interim turnover figures from banks, automakers and real estate companies boosted investor confidence, while FIIs provided further support to the domestic market. Heightened trade tensions between the United States and China, as well as uncertainties stemming from hawkish FOMC minutes, have tested the risk appetite of global investors,” said Vinod Nair, head of research. at Geojit Financial Services.

Market participants are eagerly awaiting key data points such as domestic and US inflation figures to better understand the sustainability of the market trend. Given the elevated market valuation, profit booking is visible in the upper band of the rally,” Nair added.

Know your inner investor

Do you have nerves of steel or are you insomniac in the face of your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take a test

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Updated: 09 Jul 2023, 09:38 IST