



The cries of buyers and sellers involved in deals that once echoed through the halls of the 104-year-old Ahmedabad The Stock Exchange building fell silent nearly two decades ago.

Although public attention has shifted 30 kilometers to the new international exchange and bullion exchange at GIFT City, this colonial structure in the center of Manek Chowk Town Square in the walled city of Ahmedabad with a bust of King George V bears witness to a bygone era that existed before e-commerce replaced physical transactions.

While the first stock exchange originated in Bombay in the past and later in Gujarat as part of the Bombay Presidency where securities were traded to raise capital for public infrastructure, the Ahmedabad Stock Exchange has its roots in ‘trade sidewalk” which was supposed to be done under a banyan tree.

Recognized as the second oldest stock exchange in India, the Ahmedabad Stock Exchange was founded in 1894. Building on Ahmedabad’s thriving textile industry, the stock exchange began life as a Public Charitable Trust just two decades after the Bombay Stock Exchange, now BSE. , was formed. Built with sandstone shipped from Dhangadhra in the Surendranagar district which gave it its ornate carvings, this dilapidated structure is now partly sandwiched between a police chowki and a public toilet in the center of Manek Chowk. Once lined with the cars of influential traders and brokers, the road in front of the stock exchange is now crowded with two-wheelers and peddlers, jostling for space amid concrete growths and billboards. “The building is not open to visitors. If one wants to see it from inside, written permission from the Municipality of Ahmedabad is required,” says Mansingh Rajput, who sells tea at the east corner of the stock exchange building which appears to have fallen victim to dilapidation. and abandonment. We are just keeping this place clean, says Rajput who identifies himself as the caretaker’s uncle who currently lives in a small part of the building. On the other side of the building is a snack vendor whose shop is named after the stock exchange. Its red sign reads Juna Sharebajar Chavanawala (Old Stock Exchange Snack Vendor) in Gujarati. My great-grandfather opened this shop about 100 years ago. Although the stock market closed a long time ago, we continue to sell snacks at the same location, as Manek Chowk continues to be a jewelry hub during the day and a food court after dark, said Vikram Nagar , which currently operates the outlet. Very few people come to see this building. No one is allowed inside. Those who come, click on the photos of the exterior and leave. The building is dilapidated and only a caretaker lives in a corner of a room on the ground floor, Nagar added. The stock exchange building was built in 1919 facing Mahurat Pol, the city’s first housing cluster in Manek Chowk and named after an auspicious hour. Today, the old wooden entrance and the pol sign continue to welcome visitors. However, the interior of the pol is largely filled with jewelers’ shops selling gold and silver ornaments. Surrounded by three historical sites, the Jama Masjid and the mausoleums of Sultan Ahmed Shah, the founder of Ahmedabad, and his queens (Badshah no Hajiro, Rani no Hajiro), the building of the Stock Exchange of Ahmedabad was built in a style neoclassical architecture with a ground floor and two floors above. The building with alternating balconies also has three large rooms, stacked one above the other, for the gathering of a large number of people at the stock exchange. The only part of the building that is free of peddlers is the porch with faded wooden doors. The arch above the wooden doors reads, The Ahmedabad Share and Stock Brokers Association. On the top floor, the building’s inauguration date is written as Vikram Samvat 1975, or 1920 according to the English calendar. The bust of King George V flanked by a lion and a horse is on the top floor. The Stock Exchange Building and the Muharat Pol are both on the list of 22 places along the two-kilometre Heritage Walk of Ahmedabad Municipality. The latest to make the march were foreign and domestic delegates who came to Gujarat for the U20 mayors summit. The Ahmedabad Stock Exchange was officially recognized as a stock exchange by the central government in September 1957 and it gained permanent recognition in March 1982. It operated from this same colonial-era building until 1996. By the Subsequently, the scholarship moved to the Kamdhenu complex. in the Panjrapole region on the western side of the Sabarmati River. This exchange went live from the new premises in December 1996. It continued to stick with its old swastika logo. In 2018, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Semi) officially authorized the Ahmedabad Stock Exchange to exit the operations of the exchange. Today the exchange exists as ACML Capital Markets Ltd, a brokerage firm associated with the National Stock Exchange and BSE, said an ACML Capital Markets official who continues to operate from the same building in Panjrapole.

