Russian stock exchange seeks digital financial asset license





Russia’s Moscow Stock Exchange wants to start issuing and trading digital financial assets by the end of the year. If successful, the Moscow Stock Exchange will only become the 9th entity authorized to do so. Russian companies are embracing digital financial assets Amid the difficulties of accessing foreign funding in the current geopolitical climate, Russian companies have increasingly turned to digital assets as a way to raise funds. And since 2021, Russian regulation has provided such an avenue to shake up financial markets. Under the 2021 law, digital financial assets (DFAs) are an asset class that falls somewhere between crypto and traditional securities. Essentially, DFAs are token shares in a company or another business. In recent years, various entities have used them to raise capital. And their popularity continues to grow. For example, last month the state-owned Russian Railways carried out the largest issuance of financial instruments to date. The national rail operator raised 15 billion rubles through its DFA sale. But so far, the country’s largest exchange has not fully embraced the technology. Last month, the St. Petersburg Stock Exchange became the first exchange operator to register with the Bank of Russia as a DFA exchange. Including the St. Petersburg Stock Exchange, eight companies are registered to issue and list DFAs. These include Sberbank, Alfa-Bank and digital asset platform Atomize. Moscow Stock Exchange eyes end of 2023 for DFA listings In comments reported by BeInCrypto, Sergey Demidov, director of information security at the Moscow Exchange Group, said that the company plans to introduce DFAs by the end of the year. He added that the company was working with the Russian National Bank to obtain the necessary permits. Russia seeks to streamline DFA market As the Russian DFA market evolves, policymakers in the country are looking to encourage adoption of the new financial instrument. A law making its way through the State Duma could streamline the process by allowing companies like the Moscow Stock Exchange to issue and list DFAs on the same platform they use to enable trading in securities. traditional. However, the Ministry of Finance has expressed concerns over plans to further integrate the DFA market into traditional financial infrastructures. In April, an official said the department was generally supportive of the technology. But he warned that allowing DFAs to be listed on exchanges risked blurring the line between digital assets and securities. Disclaimer In accordance with the guidelines of the Trust Project, BeInCrypto is committed to providing impartial and transparent reports. This news article aims to provide accurate and timely information. However, readers are urged to independently fact-check and seek professional advice before making any decisions based on this content.

