Market prediction next week (July 10-14, 2023):Indian stock markets pared some gains early in the week on Friday, but ended the week with decent gains. Domestic markets started the week in optimistic mode due to upbeat economic data, a strong inflow of FII and a good progression of monsoon rains. However, the rise remained capped due to weak global indices.

Over the coming week, Indian markets will focus on quarterly earnings and macro data. National and global data on inflation and industrial production will be the focus next week. The advancing monsoon, crude oil price and influx of FIIs are also likely to influence Indian equity markets during the week. Other key factors that may impact the stock market forecast are listed below.

Nifty & Bank Nifty Prediction

On Friday, the Nifty saw resistance near the 19500 area, and heavy profit booking drove the index lower to close near the 19350 area. This again shifted bias and sentiment, turning to some extent into a cautious approach.

Once again, Nifty has taken the short-term support zone near the 19300 levels, while the upside target remains intact at the 19800-19900 levels, and some stocks continue to show momentum with strength. On a weekly basis, the Nifty index could trade in a range of 19,000 to 19,600

The Bank Nifty index also posted gains after holding up near the 45400 area and declining to close near the 44900 low with a bias turning a bit cautious.

The important levels of the Bank Nifty index will remain intact with short term support around the 44500 levels while on the upside the index has the potential to go further to the 46200-46400 area if a Decisive break above 45500 holds. Bank Nifty may be trading in a range of 44000-46000 levels during the week.

Macroeconomic data

According to RBI data released on Friday, India’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $1.85 billion to $595.05 billion. Domestic markets will be closely watching inflation data to be released on Wednesday. Experts say June inflation data is expected to remain stable compared to May, although food prices have accelerated, the inflation rate will remain the same as in May due to stable energy costs.

The production of the eight basic sectors increased by 4.3% year-on-year in May and the eight basic industries – accounting for 40.27% of the weight of the elements included in the index of industrial production (IIP), we can therefore assume some growth in the IPI numbers in May. Other macroeconomic data likely to influence domestic stock markets are presented below.

Economic data next week July 12, 2023 CPI inflation data – June July 12, 2023 Industrial Production – May IIP Production July 14, 2023 WPI inflation data – June July 14, 2023 Growth in bank loans and deposits June July 14, 2023 June export & import trade balance July 14, 2023 Foreign exchange reserve

Quarterly profits

The first quarter earnings season will begin next week. India’s largest software exporter TCS will kick off the FY24 first quarter earnings session on Wednesday, followed by HCL Tech. Wipro will announce its first quarter results on Thursday.

Market experts believe that most IT services companies will release a weak set of numbers for the quarter ending June 30, 2023 (Q1FY24). Usually, the first quarter happens to be the strongest quarter for IT companies; however, this time the scenario is different due to difficult macroeconomic conditions, and the withdrawal of projects is likely to impact corporate revenue growth.

Progress in the monsoon

According to the IMD, India is expected to receive an average amount of rain this year, despite the probable emergence of the El Niño weather pattern and the delay of the rains in June. The initial rain deficit was filled in the first week of July.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD), said most parts of the country will receive good rainfall in July. reservoirs and offering respite from the scorching summer heat. Traders should closely watch the development of the monsoon rains over the coming week.

Global stock market forecast next week

Global stock market signals had a negative impact last week. Global markets turned negative after the release of US Fed minutes last week and revealed that further hikes were expected this year. Strong economic data from the United States further confirmed interest rate hikes for a long time to control inflation and which affected market sentiments globally. Weak services activity data from China also weighed on global market sentiment last week.

Next week, global markets will focus on inflation and industrial production data. Global market sentiment should improve over the coming week as US inflation is expected to decline further. Other key factors likely to impact the global stock market forecast next week are listed below.

Important global macro data next week July 10, 2023 Current account-May Japan July 10, 2023 June inflation rate CPI and PPI China July 11, 2023 BRC Retail Sales Monitor YoY June GB July 11, 2023 May unemployment rate GB July 12, 2023 May machine order Japan July 12, 2023 PPI June Japan July 12, 2023 Financial Stability Report GB July 12, 2023 June inflation rate, core inflation WE July 13, 2023 Export & Import trade balance China July 13, 2023 Monthly and annual GDP May GB July 13, 2023 Industrial production May GB July 13, 2023 May trade balance GB July 13, 2023 Industrial production May EA July 13, 2023 European Commission economic forecasts EA July 13, 2023 PPI June WE July 13, 2023 Basic PPI June WE July 13, 2023 Unemployment benefit claims WE July 14, 2023 Industrial production May Japan July 14, 2023 Trade balance EA July 14, 2023 Michigan Consumer Sentiments WE July 14, 2023 Michigan Inflation Expectations WE July 14, 2023 Michigan Consumer Expectations WE

crude oil price

Crude oil prices rallied on Friday after the weaker-than-expected US jobs report in June, suggesting the Fed could be less hawkish and could avoid a recession. The price of US crude oil is now trading at its one-month high and could see a recovery after two months of consolidation. Lower production in Saudi Arabia from July and lower oil inventories in the United States could be other reasons for higher crude prices.

On a weekly basis, US-based WTI crude oil rose 4.6%, while London-based Brent crude oil rose 4.8% during the week. Although crude oil was in demand last week, slowing inflation in China and the United States could still cap the price of oil. Investors should closely monitor US inflation and economic data from China next week to gauge the direction of crude oil prices. Rising crude oil prices could put a damper on the domestic market recovery next week.

FII & DII flows

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were the net buyers in Indian equity markets, buying Rs 9164.85 crore worth of shares in the cash equity segment during the week. Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) were turned into net sellers last week as they offloaded shares worth Rs 6878.18 crore.

Benchmark equity indices hit a new all-time high with support from a strong inflow of FII last week. However, DII sold a substantial amount in the cash equity segment last week. Traders should closely monitor FII and DII activity over the coming week as the DII selling spree could be a concern and limit market upside.

Conclusion:

The healthy short-term correction or profit booking at higher levels is expected in the markets next week. The general market trend will remain positive. Some improvement in global market sentiment is also expected in the coming week after a sharp decline last week. You can also follow our Morning daily report at 7:30 a.m. to find out the direction of the market.

Stock market analysis of the week (July 3-7, 2023)

