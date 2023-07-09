Thyssenkrupp successfully launches its hydrogen business on the stock exchange





IPO proceeds are invested in new Thyssenkrupp Nucera growth projects With this listing, Thyssenkrupp Nucera, one of the world’s leading suppliers of electrolysis plants for the production of green hydrogen, said it had successfully listed its hydrogen business on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard). Gross IPO proceeds of approximately €526 million will go to Thyssenkrupp Nucera and will be invested in further growing the hydrogen business. Subject to the allocation of additional shares to stabilize the share price (greenshoe option), Thyssenkrupp will retain a stake of at least 50.2% in its hydrogen business. Miguel Ángel López Borrego, Managing Director of Thyssenkrupp AG: “We have achieved our goal and successfully launched our hydrogen business in a difficult capital market environment. This gives the company sufficient financial leeway to continue its growth and expand its leading position in the green hydrogen production market. We are convinced of the considerable development potential of thyssenkrupp nucera and will support the growth of the company, essential to the decarbonisation of many industries, in the long term. The IPO is an important step in the transformation process of the entire thyssenkrupp group. » During the IPO, a total of over 30 million shares were placed; of these, more than 26 million were new shares. The offer price was set at 20 euros per share. The market capitalization of Thyssenkrupp Nucera is therefore approximately 2.53 billion euros. Gross proceeds to thyssenkrupp nucera from the sale of the new shares amount to approximately €526 million. The Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF and a fund from the French bank BNP Paribas have secured a substantial part of the issue volume and act as anchor investors. Former joint venture partner De Nora will retain at least a 25.9% stake in Thyssenkrupp Nucera, subject to the allocation of additional shares to stabilize the share price (greenshoe option). Thyssenkrupp Nucera has well-filled order books with an order book worth approximately EUR 1.4 billion. The contracted projects have a combined installed electrolysis capacity of more than 3 gigawatts (GW). They include one of the world’s largest planned smelters in Saudi Arabia with a capacity of over 2 GW, a 200 megawatt (MW) plant for client Shell in the Port of Rotterdam and a 700 MW plant for a steelworks in Sweden. In the alkaline water electrolysis (AWE) business area alone, Thyssenkrupp Nucera expects sales of around €600-700 million in the next financial year 2023/24. Green hydrogen is a key factor in the decarbonisation of many energy-intensive industries and therefore in achieving climate protection goals. The alkaline water electrolysis (AWE) process used by thyssenkrupp nucera makes it possible, compared to other technologies, to produce green hydrogen on a large industrial scale. The company has more than five decades of experience in the electrolysis sector, both in plant construction and in the service sector.

