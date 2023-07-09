Apple’s growing stock market clout poses a dilemma for fund managers – Reuters

Apple shares have an outsized influence on index performance

Apple’s weighting in the S&P 500 rose to 7.6%, the largest of any stock in the benchmark’s history. Reuters

By Reuters Published: Sun Jul 9, 2023 3:34 PM

The massive rally in Apple shares is forcing some fund managers to reconsider a thorny dilemma: They may not own enough stock.

Apples stock price has soared 49% so far this year, driving its weight in stock indexes to record highs and pushing its market capitalization to more than $3 trillion. The company’s weighting in the S&P 500 ballooned to 7.6%, the largest of any stock in the benchmark’s history, according to the S&P Dow Jones Indices.

This large weighting means that the movements of Apple shares have an outsized influence on the performance of the index. Yet many investors hold allocations to Apple that are lower than its relative weighting in the indices, whether due to the desire for portfolio flexibility, concerns about owning too much of one position, and limitations imposed by the rules of their own funds.

If Apple shares continue to rally, it could hurt the results of active fund managers, who strive to beat indexes such as the S&P 500 or the Russell 1000.

The issue has taken on added urgency this year as market gains are driven primarily by a handful of megacap companies like Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia, whose shares have outperformed.

If you’re an active manager, one of the problems is that it’s hard to own so much of a name. You take on more and more risk, said Todd Sohn, technical strategist at Strategas. Because they are so heavy in benchmarks, it becomes really difficult to outperform.

Under-allocated

Of the 418 U.S. market funds tracked by Morningstar, only 26 held a larger weighting in Apple than the stock weighting in the S&P 500, according to their latest regulatory filings.

Lower allocations to Apple and other stock market winners could hurt their performance. According to Morningstar strategist Robby Greengold, only 20% of actively managed mutual funds with broad exposure to the US market have outperformed the S&P 500 since the start of the year to June 28.

Only 6% of active high-growth funds in 2013 outperformed the category benchmark through 2022, according to company data.

Greenwood Capital, which manages $1.4 billion in assets, counts Apple among its top five holdings, said Walter Todd, chief investment officer. But the South Carolina company’s risk management rules prohibit putting more than 5% in a stock; that means the company is underweight Apple relative to the S&P 500, to which Greenwood funds benchmark their performance.

The company likes Apple’s stock fundamentals, so it’s not that we want it to go down, Todd said. We just think there are other names that have the potential to do better.

The cost of limiting Apple shares could be particularly high for fund managers this year, as stocks inflate their weight in indexes.

The weighting of apples in the S&P 500, for example, is larger than the entire consumer staples sector of 37 stocks, which was last at a weight of 6.7%.

In the MSCI All-Country Index, a widely used benchmark for stocks globally, Apples’ weight of 4.7% is greater than that of all UK stocks combined, which is 3.6 %, according to DataTrek Research.

Some investors are happy to hold large positions in the stock.

Alex Morris, chief investment officer of F/m Investments, said his large-cap focused fund F/m Investments holds a 13% weighting in Apple, slightly above the weighting of the Russell 1000 Growth Index. , which is the reference of the funds.

Fund managers, at their own risk, don’t hold Apple and a handful of similar stocks at or near index weighting, Morris said.

It remains to be seen whether Apple will be able to maintain its outperformance.

Apple’s forward price-to-earnings ratio, at 29.5 times, is about double its median P/E over the past decade, according to Refinitiv Datastream. Analysts’ median price target for Apple shares is $190, according to Refinitiv data, 2% below the stock’s closing price of $193.97 on Friday.

Peter Tuz, chairman of Chase Investment Counsel, which manages about $340 million, said his company has sold about a third of its shares this year due to concerns about its valuation. The stock is still his company’s fourth-largest holding, though at 4% of the portfolio it is underweight Apple relative to the S&P 500.

If you don’t own one and the stock does well, indeed as it has this year, you run the risk of being left behind, Tuz said.