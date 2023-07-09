Business
Apple’s growing stock market clout poses a dilemma for fund managers – Reuters
Apple shares have an outsized influence on index performance
Apple’s weighting in the S&P 500 rose to 7.6%, the largest of any stock in the benchmark’s history. Reuters
The massive rally in Apple shares is forcing some fund managers to reconsider a thorny dilemma: They may not own enough stock.
Apples stock price has soared 49% so far this year, driving its weight in stock indexes to record highs and pushing its market capitalization to more than $3 trillion. The company’s weighting in the S&P 500 ballooned to 7.6%, the largest of any stock in the benchmark’s history, according to the S&P Dow Jones Indices.
This large weighting means that the movements of Apple shares have an outsized influence on the performance of the index. Yet many investors hold allocations to Apple that are lower than its relative weighting in the indices, whether due to the desire for portfolio flexibility, concerns about owning too much of one position, and limitations imposed by the rules of their own funds.
If Apple shares continue to rally, it could hurt the results of active fund managers, who strive to beat indexes such as the S&P 500 or the Russell 1000.
The issue has taken on added urgency this year as market gains are driven primarily by a handful of megacap companies like Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia, whose shares have outperformed.
If you’re an active manager, one of the problems is that it’s hard to own so much of a name. You take on more and more risk, said Todd Sohn, technical strategist at Strategas. Because they are so heavy in benchmarks, it becomes really difficult to outperform.
Under-allocated
Of the 418 U.S. market funds tracked by Morningstar, only 26 held a larger weighting in Apple than the stock weighting in the S&P 500, according to their latest regulatory filings.
Lower allocations to Apple and other stock market winners could hurt their performance. According to Morningstar strategist Robby Greengold, only 20% of actively managed mutual funds with broad exposure to the US market have outperformed the S&P 500 since the start of the year to June 28.
Only 6% of active high-growth funds in 2013 outperformed the category benchmark through 2022, according to company data.
Greenwood Capital, which manages $1.4 billion in assets, counts Apple among its top five holdings, said Walter Todd, chief investment officer. But the South Carolina company’s risk management rules prohibit putting more than 5% in a stock; that means the company is underweight Apple relative to the S&P 500, to which Greenwood funds benchmark their performance.
The company likes Apple’s stock fundamentals, so it’s not that we want it to go down, Todd said. We just think there are other names that have the potential to do better.
The cost of limiting Apple shares could be particularly high for fund managers this year, as stocks inflate their weight in indexes.
The weighting of apples in the S&P 500, for example, is larger than the entire consumer staples sector of 37 stocks, which was last at a weight of 6.7%.
In the MSCI All-Country Index, a widely used benchmark for stocks globally, Apples’ weight of 4.7% is greater than that of all UK stocks combined, which is 3.6 %, according to DataTrek Research.
Some investors are happy to hold large positions in the stock.
Alex Morris, chief investment officer of F/m Investments, said his large-cap focused fund F/m Investments holds a 13% weighting in Apple, slightly above the weighting of the Russell 1000 Growth Index. , which is the reference of the funds.
Fund managers, at their own risk, don’t hold Apple and a handful of similar stocks at or near index weighting, Morris said.
It remains to be seen whether Apple will be able to maintain its outperformance.
Apple’s forward price-to-earnings ratio, at 29.5 times, is about double its median P/E over the past decade, according to Refinitiv Datastream. Analysts’ median price target for Apple shares is $190, according to Refinitiv data, 2% below the stock’s closing price of $193.97 on Friday.
Peter Tuz, chairman of Chase Investment Counsel, which manages about $340 million, said his company has sold about a third of its shares this year due to concerns about its valuation. The stock is still his company’s fourth-largest holding, though at 4% of the portfolio it is underweight Apple relative to the S&P 500.
If you don’t own one and the stock does well, indeed as it has this year, you run the risk of being left behind, Tuz said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/business/apples-growing-stock-market-heft-poses-dilemma-for-fund-managers
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kim Jones launches Dior Tears Capsule Collection tour in London – WWD
- Apple’s growing stock market clout poses a dilemma for fund managers – Reuters
- Trump speaks at Las Vegas church, criticizes President Biden, Florida Governor DeSantis
- Daniil Medvedev talks Christopher Eubanks Total Tennis | ATP tour
- US-China relations on more secure footing
- Robert Englund regrets not doing Crusade with Arnold Schwarzenegger | Entertainment
- NATO bases its hopes on Erdogan for Sweden’s membership
- Rishi Sunak is a Tory Brexiteer doomed to be denounced as staying wet and woke
- Robert Englund regrets not doing Crusade with Arnold Schwarzenegger | Entertainment
- Texas A&M, Aggieland bid farewell to former football player Coach Terry Price
- Challenger ATP Men Salzburg, Austria Men’s Singles 2023 Preview: how to watch, odds
- Ice recorded 2,200 earthquakes in 24 hours