Pakistan leads the best performing stock market in the world





Karachi: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has seen an impressive rally for the second consecutive week after Eid, winning the title of “best performing market in the world” on a weekly basis, according to a report by Arif Habib Limited, have local media reported. The index jumped nearly 2,800 points, crossing the 44,000 mark, as investors capitalized on the unblocking of a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), The Express Tribune reported. JS Global, analyst, Muhammad Waqas Ghani underlined the enthusiasm of investors following the government’s agreement with the IMF, which fueled the rise in the market. Heightened market activity on the first day of trading led to a one-hour temporary suspension of trading, implemented to curb excessive volatility, The Express Tribune reported. Monday saw a remarkable daily gain of more than 2,400 points, driven by large purchases following Pakistan’s long-awaited staff deal with the IMF. However, downside pressure prevailed on Tuesday due to institutional profit taking, briefly impacting the market despite a major rally after the IMF deal. On Wednesday, the bearish trend continued as concerns over liquidity risks and the depreciation of the Rupee led investors to take a cautious approach, resulting in a flat closing rating. However, the index slipped back into the green zone on Thursday as investors anticipated the approval of a $3 billion loan by the IMF at its next board meeting, sparking buying interest, a report said. Express Tribune reported. The latest trading session remained positive as investors found support in Pakistan’s rising foreign exchange reserves, despite the lack of major positive factors. As a result, the benchmark KSE-100 jumped 2,755 points to 44,207 for the post-Eid week.

