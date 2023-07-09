Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead





The latest U.S. inflation update will fall in investors’ laps, with the June CPI report due out on Wednesday. Economists expect headline inflation to fall to 3.0% from 4.0% in May and core inflation to 5.0% from 5.3% in May. A CPI surprise could reset expectations about the direction of the Federal Reserve. At press time, traders were pricing in a 90% chance of the Federal Reserve raising rates by 25 basis points at the July 25-26 meeting. Earnings season kicks off with big banks JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Citigroup (C), with some of the heavyweights entering the earnings confessional. Reading what the big banks are saying about deposit flows and loan growth should also have an impact on regional bank stocks. Some analysts have warned that big bank profits have peaked as net interest income is expected to continue to decline, credit costs normalize and gradually rise, and spending comes under pressure from inflation. EPS growth is also affected as banks position themselves for likely regulatory changes by adding cash, increasing debt capital and withholding multiple share buybacks. Outside the banking sector, companies due to the number of spills include Delta Air Lines (DAL) (overview), UnitedHealth Group (UNH) (analysis) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) (analysis). Looking at the earnings season as a whole, there were 62 negative EPS announcements issued by S&P 500 companies, compared to 39 positive, which the London Stock Exchange Group calculates as an N/P ratio of 1.6 for the S&P 500 index. This compares to a long-term average of 2.5 and an average of the previous four quarters of 2.0. Earnings Spotlight: Monday, July 10 – Helen of Troy (HELE), WD-40 Company (WDFC) and PriceSmart (PSMT). Earnings Spotlight: Tuesday, July 11 – Byrna Technologies (BYRN). Earnings Spotlight: Wednesday, July 12 – MillerKnoll (MLKN) and AngioDynamics (ANGO). Earnings Spotlight: Thursday, July 13 – PepsiCo (PEP), Delta Air Lines (DAL) and Conagra Brands (CAG). Seeking Alpha analyst Dilantha De Silva highlighted key areas to focus on ahead of DAL’s second quarter earnings report. Earnings Spotlight: Friday, July 14 – UnitedHealth Group (UNH), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), State Street (STT), BlackRock (BLK) and Citigroup (C). Seeking Alpha analyst JR Research noted that Citigroup stock is still undervalued relative to its peers in the financial sector. IPO and fallout monitoring: No new offerings are expected to be priced next week as the IPO market cools after what was a burst of activity in June, when five IPOs raised $1.3 billion in total proceeds for mark the busiest month for IPOs since May 2022, when $1.1 billion in proceeds were raised. CAVA Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA), which had the group’s brightest debut, will see its silence period expire on July 10 to allow analysts to issue ratings. The quiet period is also ending on Azitra Inc (NYSE:AZTR) and BranchOut Food Inc (NASDAQ:BOF), both of which are down from their IPO price levels. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SKWD) and MGO Global Inc (NASDAQ:MGOL) are also on watch with blocks of shares exiting their IPO lockout expiration. Dividend monitoring: Firms that plan to increase their quarterly payouts include Marsh & McLennan (MMC) at $0.65 from $0.59, State Street (STT) at $0.69 from $0.63, New Jersey Resources (NJR) at $0.415 from $0.39 and Cummins (CMI) at $1.66 from $1.57. See Seeking Alpha’s list of quick-dividend stock picks. Corporate events: Daimler Truck (OTCPK:DTRUY) will hold its first Capital Markets Day as a stand-alone company on July 11. Deutsche Bank expects the German trucking giant to provide a tech update including cost-benefit metrics for diesel versus electric trucks as well as a roadmap to 2030 The announcement of a buyback plan is seen as a potential share price catalyst. Sprinklr (CXM) will host an Investor Day event on July 12, with senior executives expected to provide insight into the company’s market opportunities, new product innovations, various use cases and Sprinklr’s financial outlook. Notable healthcare events during the week include frontline Phase 3 data reported by Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) and Phase 3 pharmacokinetic data from Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) on the safety of the DFD-29. The 2nd Annual RNA Therapeutics Summit will include participation from Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), Avidity Biosciences (RNA) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), while ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR) will participate in the RNA Editing Summit. See a detailed list of key events for next week in Seeking Alpha’s Catalyst Watch. Mentions of Barron: While the focus of the financial sector this week will be on earnings reports from big banks, the publication argues that some smaller banks could be value picks. In what is being described as a classic case of throwing the baby out with the bathwater, small banks with successful businesses have seen their stock prices fall sharply since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. However, it was noted that smaller banks have seen their deposits remain stable, revenues increase and lending volumes hold up as customers in various sectors seek money to expand their businesses. This all translated into increased profits for some of the underrated players. The list of recommended stocks for smaller banks includes Axos Financial (NYSE:AX), Bread Financial Holdings (NYSE:BFH), First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC), OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG), Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC ), and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ: STBA).

