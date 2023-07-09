Business
Texas gets $60 million from the federal government to bolster its power grid
The Texas Division of Emergency Management will receive $60.6 million from the federal government to help utilities strengthen the state’s power grid infrastructure.
The U.S. Department of Energy said Thursday it would provide the funds so that Texas’ power grid can better withstand extreme weather events. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Act created the grant program.
These grants will help modernize the power grid to reduce the impacts of extreme weather and natural disasters while improving the reliability of the power sector, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.
State emergency officials will develop parameters for how the money will be used. Funds could be spent on programs such as pruning trees around power lines or improving the operation of equipment in extreme heat or cold conditions, for example.
TDEM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Grid resiliency has been a priority for Texans since the 2021 winter storm forced power grid operators to call for power outages to millions of people in the state. Hundreds of people died as freezing weather set in and residents could no longer heat their homes.
Texas lawmakers later demanded that power generators better prepare their equipment for extreme weather, but recent storms have shown the transmission system’s continued vulnerability.
A winter storm in late January and early February knocked out power in various parts of the state, including Austin, where tree branches weighed down by ice fell on power lines. Severe storms in June knocked out power lines in East Texas.
The Department of Energy plans to pay $2.3 billion over the next five years to states, territories and tribes to address power grid resiliency issues.
|
