The stock market suffers from the glass-half-empty mentality

The stock market maintained its lackluster performance last week, with the Philippine Stock Index (PSEi) falling 1.4% week-on-week and average daily turnover falling below 3 billion pesos .

This, despite a wealth of good news: inflation in June fell to 5.4%, even beating the consensus forecast of 5.5%; the unemployment and underemployment rates fall sharply from one year to the next; a statement by new BSP Governor Eli Remolona that the central bank could cut policy rates in the fourth quarter if inflation falls to 4%.

Unfortunately, investors had a glass-half-empty mentality and were more focused on risk.

Take for example when Pagasa declared the start of El Nio. The resulting drop in rainfall would negatively affect the agricultural sector and could increase inflationary pressures later this year.

Meanwhile, the market is now pricing in a 95% chance that the US Fed will raise interest rates another 25 basis points when it meets later this month. Because of this, US bond yields soared and Philippine bond yields followed suit. Last Friday, the Philippine 10-year bond rate closed at 6.69%, up 38 basis points from its level at the end of June. Higher bond yields make equities even less attractive to investors.

More and more companies are also considering delisting. At the end of June, Holcim announced its intention to leave the PSE after its public float fell to 5.05%. Metro Pacific may also delist if the consortium of its executives and new investors succeeds in purchasing at least 31.6% of the company’s publicly held shares at an offer price of P5.20 per stock.

At the same time, very few companies go public. In fact, the SM Primes REIT filing may be pushed back from its original schedule to the second half of this year due to potentially weak demand.

Delistings coupled with fewer IPOs would further reduce the size of the Philippine stock market, making it even less attractive to foreign investors who view size as an important investment criterion.

Despite the abundance of short-term risks, some steps can be taken to enhance the attractiveness of the market in the longer term.

For example, the Philippines’ economic growth story will become more compelling if the government is successful in its efforts to attract and increase foreign direct investment. In addition to helping create more jobs locally, it could help us develop new industries that are fast growing and attractive to stock market investors.

The government could also tackle the problems facing the agricultural sector so that we are no longer dependent on imported food products. It would also help solve the longer-term inflation problem.

Once upon a time, the Philippine stock market was a hot market as the country benefited from the value added tax rate increase in 2005 and the influx of business process outsourcing companies. This has allowed the government to improve its finances, allowing the country to benefit from an improvement in its credit rating at an investment level.

I see no reason why the Philippine stock market can’t be hot again if the government focuses on fixing the problems facing the economy and allowing it to maintain a growth rate of over 7%. INQ



