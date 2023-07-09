Business
The stock market suffers from the glass-half-empty mentality
The stock market maintained its lackluster performance last week, with the Philippine Stock Index (PSEi) falling 1.4% week-on-week and average daily turnover falling below 3 billion pesos .
This, despite a wealth of good news: inflation in June fell to 5.4%, even beating the consensus forecast of 5.5%; the unemployment and underemployment rates fall sharply from one year to the next; a statement by new BSP Governor Eli Remolona that the central bank could cut policy rates in the fourth quarter if inflation falls to 4%.
Unfortunately, investors had a glass-half-empty mentality and were more focused on risk.
Take for example when Pagasa declared the start of El Nio. The resulting drop in rainfall would negatively affect the agricultural sector and could increase inflationary pressures later this year.
Meanwhile, the market is now pricing in a 95% chance that the US Fed will raise interest rates another 25 basis points when it meets later this month. Because of this, US bond yields soared and Philippine bond yields followed suit. Last Friday, the Philippine 10-year bond rate closed at 6.69%, up 38 basis points from its level at the end of June. Higher bond yields make equities even less attractive to investors.
More and more companies are also considering delisting. At the end of June, Holcim announced its intention to leave the PSE after its public float fell to 5.05%. Metro Pacific may also delist if the consortium of its executives and new investors succeeds in purchasing at least 31.6% of the company’s publicly held shares at an offer price of P5.20 per stock.
At the same time, very few companies go public. In fact, the SM Primes REIT filing may be pushed back from its original schedule to the second half of this year due to potentially weak demand.
Delistings coupled with fewer IPOs would further reduce the size of the Philippine stock market, making it even less attractive to foreign investors who view size as an important investment criterion.
Despite the abundance of short-term risks, some steps can be taken to enhance the attractiveness of the market in the longer term.
For example, the Philippines’ economic growth story will become more compelling if the government is successful in its efforts to attract and increase foreign direct investment. In addition to helping create more jobs locally, it could help us develop new industries that are fast growing and attractive to stock market investors.
The government could also tackle the problems facing the agricultural sector so that we are no longer dependent on imported food products. It would also help solve the longer-term inflation problem.
Once upon a time, the Philippine stock market was a hot market as the country benefited from the value added tax rate increase in 2005 and the influx of business process outsourcing companies. This has allowed the government to improve its finances, allowing the country to benefit from an improvement in its credit rating at an investment level.
I see no reason why the Philippine stock market can’t be hot again if the government focuses on fixing the problems facing the economy and allowing it to maintain a growth rate of over 7%. INQ
Read more
To subscribe to MORE APPLICANT to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and over 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download as early as 4am and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For comments, complaints or inquiries, Contact us.
|
Sources
2/ https://business.inquirer.net/409430/stock-market-suffers-from-glass-half-empty-mentality
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- BBC staff member suspended after allegations he paid teenager for explicit photos – The Hollywood Reporter
- The stock market suffers from the glass-half-empty mentality
- Pixel Fold becomes vulnerable when Google uses aluminum instead of stainless steel
- Car crashes into pond near Terminal C at Orlando airport
- Cross-Straits sports partnerships herald more collaboration and more
- This is the wedding dress with which Tamara Falco said yes, I want Inigo Oniwa
- Former Tar Heel Amber Clark wins gold at the International Flag Football Championships
- ‘Persona 5’ Comedian Erica Lindbeck Quits Twitter Amid Harassment
- google: Google tests AI chatbot to expertly answer medical questions
- Does physical activity make parenting better as grandparents?
- A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hits the border area between Chile and Argentina | Arabic English
- Ron DeSantis thinks Trump has made trans issues ‘mainstream’