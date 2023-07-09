The stock market inflation fantasy ends this week

ilterriorm/iStock via Getty Images

This week will mark a big turning point for the stock market and investors still living in fantasy land and their view of inflation. Yes, the CPI for June is expected to rise just 3.1%y/y when it is reported on Wednesday, but based on several factors, this could be the weak impression for the rest of the year.

The stock market has been fantasizing about a cycle of Fed rate cuts for almost a year now, and it will end on Wednesday, when the market realizes that the disinflation process of the past six months is over and the inflation begins to rebound.

For June, analysts expect headline CPI to rise 0.3% m/m, faster than last month’s 0.1% rise. Meanwhile, core CPI is expected to rise 0.3% m/m, from a 0.4% gain last month, and 5.0% y/y, from 5.3% in May.

Inflation is already back

Yes, June’s headline of 3.1% will be the lowest since March 2021, but let’s not forget that base effects are mainly at play here, after a very aggressive rise in the CPI in May and June of 2021. year where the disinflation tailwinds of the past 12 months will now become inflation tailwinds going forward.

The unadjusted consumer price index is used to determine year-to-year changes in the rate of inflation. It is clear and easy to see that the CPI stagnated from June 2022 to December 2022. But more importantly, it has accelerated again since January 2023.

Bloomberg

Therefore, as we move forward and the index rises, it is compared to a value that was flat for the next six months. In fact, for the first five months of 2023, the non-seasonally adjusted CPI increased by 2.47%, or at an annualized rate of 6.1%.

Bloomberg

CPI inflation swaps are in line with current analyst estimates and call for a 3.0% year-over-year increase for June. Inflation swaps have been flat for weeks. However, what is important here is not the rate of change; this is what CPI swaps imply that the non-seasonally adjusted month-over-month CPI change will be in June.

Bloomberg

To achieve a 3.0% y/y gain in June, the CPI index must rise 0.4% from May. A 0.4% m/m rise in June would mean that for the first six months of 2023, the CPI rose 5.9% on an annualized basis. This means that inflation has returned in 2023 and this process of disinflation that we have seen over the past year has slowed down and reversed to some extent.

Bloomberg

Inflation could pick up again

The sticky nature of inflation and the slower-than-expected disinflation process can be partly explained by the fact that services inflation is sticky and goods inflation remains above pre-pandemic levels. Pre-pandemic goods CPI inflation averaged about 0% growth from 2000 to 2020, while services inflation averaged about 2.8% one-year growth on the other. However, the services CPI is currently around 6.6%, while the goods CPI inflation is currently around 2%. The lack of disinflation in goods and services is the main reason why inflation has struggled to come down, as many expected.

Bloomberg

To make matters worse, the main driver of disinflation over the past year has been the collapse in energy prices, but even those comparables are about to get much tougher not only as we approach the end of the year, but also because it seems that the prices of commodities such as oil and gasoline could start to rise again, because these two commodities seem technically ready to go higher. All it takes is a slight movement in the price of gasoline for it to add to inflation in the second half.

Bloomberg

Moreover, it would only take one step in the mid-1980s for oil prices to add to inflation in the second half of the year. Given the recent consolidation in oil prices to 70s lows, a move into the mid-80s is the next level of resistance for the commodity.

Bloomberg

Additionally, health insurance inflation, which has added a tailwind to lower inflation rates, will reset. Bloomberg estimates health insurance costs will move from an inflation drag of 2.8 basis points m/m to an inflation contributor of 0.7 basis points in the fall.

Higher interest rates are a problem for equities

The inflation outlook that will remain high in the second half of 2023 will also mean that rates, which are now steadily rising, should continue to rise, helped by a stronger than expected labor market and economy. Following the June jobs report, the long end of the yield curve has already burst. This week’s CPI inflation print and the realization that inflation could rise through 2023 could push yields back to October 2022 highs.

The 10-year rate broke through the key resistance at 3.9% and is testing another resistance level at 4.1%. But once the 10-year breaks above 4.1%, it’s possible to get back to its October highs.

Bloomberg

Meanwhile, the 30-year rate also broke through resistance at 4% and breached a critical downtrend. The 30-year-old has made much more progress than the 10-year-old and could already be on its way back to the March highs.

Bloomberg

As nominal rates rise, real yields rise, and real yields are the most important driver of stock market valuations. However, more recently there has been a massive separation between real rates, particularly the NASDAQ 100. The spread between NASDAQ 100 earnings yields has fallen to just 1.2%, the lowest spread since the mid-2000s. This suggests that the NASDAQ 100 is very expensive relative to actual returns and is a significant departure from how the market has valued stocks over the past decade.

Bloomberg

The disinflation process of the past six months will be a thing of the past come Wednesday, and the bond market has already adjusted to the prospects of a strong economy and higher inflation. However, the equity market broke off thinking that the inflation problem was over and the Fed was going to cut rates. Instead, quite the opposite is happening, which means the days of the stock market ignoring reality have arrived and the days of fantasy are over.