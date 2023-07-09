The flea war escalates. This Chinese stock has soared 30% in five days

China is beginning to show its influence in the semiconductor supply chain, and stocks are only beginning to respond. Shares of Yunnan Lincang Xinyuan Germanium Industrial have risen more than 30% in the past five trading days. About a week ago, on July 3, China’s Ministry of Commerce announced that export restrictions on germanium and gallium would come into effect on August 1. The two metals, of which China produces most of the world’s supply, are used in the manufacture of chips, optical fibers or solar panels. A significant quantity goes abroad. Between 2018 and 2021, just over half of US metal imports came from China, according to the US Geological Survey. On the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Yunnan Germanium shares hit the upper trading limit of 10% for three consecutive days. This is despite the company’s warning on day three of a first-half loss. It’s a signal of the growth potential of certain Chinese chip sub-sectors once investors get the hang of it or new export rules kick in. And it’s those materials in the upstream part of the supply chain. semiconductor supply that start-up investment firm WestSummit Capital Management is looking for opportunities, said chief executive Bo Du. “In China, companies make more money by investing in the supply chain, not in artificial intelligence,” Du said in Mandarin, translated by CNBC. He pointed out that the supply of high-end chips needed to power AI training models is more susceptible to US restrictions, while there is a bigger market for less advanced chips found in everyday used products. . For this category of “mature” chips, Du expects China to be able to build its own production equipment and materials in about two to three years. WestSummit claims around 20 billion yuan ($2.77 billion) in assets under management. Du said valuations of chip-related deals in China’s primary market had recently fallen and the company plans to invest more in the sector until the end of the third quarter. China’s latest export curbs follow sweeping U.S. export curbs in October to limit Chinese companies’ access to advanced semiconductor technology. Other than a few companies, there’s “no real business impact on most semiconductor companies, either in China or the United States,” said co-founder Greg Ye. and managing partner of Delta Capital, which claims about 7 billion yuan in assets. under management. “The real impact is really on the psychology of some investors,” Ye said in an interview last month. “It’s scaring off some investors. A lot of them are coming back into the industry.” One of Delta’s investments, Shanghai New Vision Microelectronics, raised just over 1 billion yuan in an initial public offering to Shanghai’s Star board on June 1. Shares of the company, which produces chips for displays, have risen about 55% since the IPO. price. More export controls to come? The political environment indicates that China could fall back on its chip capabilities. The latest export controls are just the beginning, Wei Jianguo, a former vice minister of commerce, told state media in a report on Wednesday. Wei did not respond to a CNBC request for further comment. “It’s not unreasonable to think that many Chinese hawks in Washington see Beijing’s gallium and germanium export restrictions as an aggressive move that justifies even tighter restrictions on the export of technology on chips, chip manufacturing equipment, chip design and renewed calls to pull manufacturing,” said Stansberry Research analyst Brian Tycangco. That could prompt Beijing to respond with more restrictions, he said. “As a result, I don’t think we’ve seen the end of the surge in the rare earth space,” Tycangco said. “There is still something brewing under the surface.” He said notable names in the sector traded outside mainland China include Lynas Rare Earths, MP Materials and China Rare Earth Holdings.