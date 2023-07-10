What is ‘GIFT Nifty’ – the new avatar of joint India-Singapore scholarship, now in Gujarat

New Delhi: In a major step towards establishing India as a global financial center, a stock index that was previously operated in Singapore will now be traded entirely from GIFT City, India’s premier International Financial Services Center (IFSC). India, in Gandhinagar.

The SGX Nifty – based on the National Indian Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty Index – is the first cross-border initiative linking the capital markets of India and Singapore. With its move from Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) to NSE International Stock Exchange (NSE IX) located in GIFT City, the index was also renamed GIFT Nifty.

The SGX used to trade US dollar-denominated Nifty futures and options under an agreement with the NSE. According the newsthe volume of this trade has reached relatively large levels, and will touch $3.9 billion in average daily turnover in 2022.

The move of the exchange to India inaugurates the large-scale operations of NSE IFSC-SGX Connect, a planned collaboration between SGX and NSE for the trading of stock index-based products and for the promotion of global investments on Indian shores .

The GIFT Connect brings together international and onshore GIFT participants to create a larger pool of liquidity for Nifty products. In other words, it will not only deepen the Indian market but also increase its international reach and acceptance.

In a press release, Injeti Srinivas, Chairman of the International Financial Services Centers Authority (IFSCA), said: “The transition will consolidate the international liquidity pool for NIFTY products and give GIFT-IFSC a boost. as a global hub for international products. financial products and services”.

The IFSCA is a unified authority for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in IFSCs in India.

ThePrint takes a closer look at the transition and what it means for the Indian economy.

What is GIFT city & GIFT?

GIFT City is India’s premier international financial services hub. Located between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, this under construction business district is India’s first fully operational smart city.

It will provide an ecosystem for crucial economic activities with world-class regulations, taxation and policies.

GIFT Nifty, formerly known as SGX Nifty, is an index derivative contract. Derivative contracts are financial instruments whose value is derived from an underlying asset. In this case, these derivatives are based on the price of the shares of the company. While people can directly trade shares of companies with each other, they can also trade these derivatives separately.

The NSE IX spear trading in June 2017. SGX Nifty’s move to Gujarat provides another way to access US dollar-denominated Nifty derivatives.

On July 3, trading at this USD-denominated GIFT Nifty begin with an open interest of $8.05 billion in Nifty Futures and $1.05 billion in Nifty Options from the international client base of the Singapore Stock Exchange, executing over 30,000 trades in a single session.

Open interest is the total of outstanding derivative contracts that have not been settled. In other words, it is an indicator of the trading activity taking place on the stock exchange.

GIFT Nifty will run for two daily sessions spanning 21 hours. The first session would be from 6:30 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. and the second would be aimed at attracting European and American investors from 4:35 p.m. to 2:45 a.m. Indian Standard Time.

What is NSE IFSC-SGX Connect or GIFT Connect?

The Indian NSE has a relationship of over 22 years with the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Inaugurated in July 2022, the GIFT Connect is a dual collaboration agreement between SGX and NSE to enable global investors to trade Indian equity derivatives without any regulatory hassle.

A similar arrangement to set up a cross-border investment channel connects the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Previously, such transactions were only possible through the Singapore Stock Exchange.

GIFT Connect unifies international and domestic participants, creating a deeper pool of cash available for investment and an expanded range of Nifty products to invest in.

This move to Gandhinagar will integrate the GIFT City ecosystem with international financial markets and thus attract foreign investors to GIFT City, which offers near-zero dollar contracts and top-notch infrastructure.

The NSE IFSC-SGX Connect collaboration has been in talks since 2019 after a brief feud between the two global markets. In 2018, the NSE terminated its license agreement with SGX. Singapore Exchange then launched derivative products which, for NSE, violated its intellectual property rights.

According to a Trade standard report, the NSE filed a complaint in the Bombay High Court without notifying SGX. The issue was later settled in September 2020 after the two parties agreed to a reconciliation.

The NSE IFSC-SGX Connect agreement was negotiated by the NSE in 2020 as part of a collaboration agreement. The contract is valid for five years from the date of implementation and can be extended for two years.

SGX will initially get 75% of the revenue generated by GIFT Nifty and the remaining 25% will go to NSE. Only once a “threshold volume” of revenue is reached will the split occur on a 50:50 basis.

How will GIFT Nifty benefit investors?

The transition comes as India tries to attract India-centric trade and compete with global financial hubs like Dubai, Mauritius and Singapore. India aims to raise funds for Indian products, secure overseas markets and promote the pricing of Indian products in dollars across all time zones. In other words, the idea is to internationalize India’s derivatives trade.

Indian retail investors, however, cannot trade GIFT Nifty under RBI’s Liberalized Rebate Scheme (LRS). Although the program allows Indian citizens to transfer funds overseas up to $250,000 per financial year, it imposes certain restrictions on offshore investments.

The move to India will also benefit foreign investors who will now be able to avail exemptions from Securities Transaction Tax (STT), Commodity Transaction Tax, GST, dividends and capital gains waivers that have been made available to entities operating in the GIFT. Special Economic Zone.

Why was a change necessary?

Clever derivative contracts were the second contributor to SGX’s equity derivatives volumes in fiscal year 2022, which amount to 29.9 million contracts.

Singapore is a busy offshore financial center that offers low tax rates, easy registration and operational facilities. This is attracting many foreign traders who want to avoid the hassle of registering with a seemingly stricter Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) – India’s top regulator for the securities and securities market. raw materials.

The SGX Nifty was used by traders to get an early indication of Nifty 50 before the Indian market opened, taking advantage of the time difference between Singapore and India.

The volume of SGX Nifty futures contracts has ballooned over time, matching the trading volume of these instruments that was occurring in India. In a broader effort to keep control of capital, the Indian government felt that these exchanges should take place in India, which would benefit the nation.

To discourage offshore trade and promote a tax-free trading zone in Gujarat, attempts have been made to integrate the nation into the global financial system.

(Edited by Anumeha Saxena)

