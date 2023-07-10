- Asian scholarships:
- Nikkei slips, US stock futures fall
- Inflation in China surprisingly low in June
- Bonds vulnerable after recent heavy losses
- Yen tries to hold on to gains as carry trades come under pressure
Business
Asian stocks rise slightly, Chinese disinflation slows down
SYDNEY, July 10 (Reuters) – Asian stock markets edged higher on Monday as investors eagerly awaited a key reading in U.S. inflation and the start of a new corporate earnings season.
Chinese consumer price data surprised mildly with inflation falling in June and essentially unchanged from a year earlier.
The failure implies there are plenty of opportunities to ease monetary policy further, but also underscores the challenge Beijing faces in reviving its economy and avoiding a deflationary spiral.
The yuan pared its early gains on the news, although Chinese blue chips were still up 0.7% (.CSI300) on hopes of easing regulations for the tech sector. Shares of Hong Kong’s Alibaba Group (9988.HK) also joined the rally.
Gains in China helped MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) 0.6%. The Japanese Nikkei (.N225) lost 0.7% on the back of a stronger yen, while South Korea (.KS11) gained 0.2%.
EUROSTOXX 50 futures fell 0.1% while FTSE futures were flat. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures both fell 0.2%, adding to last week’s losses.
Earnings season begins later this week with JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), Citigroup (CN), Wells Fargo (WFC.N), State Street (STT.N) and PepsiCo (PEP.O) among the names flagged.
“Consensus expects S&P 500 EPS to decline 9% year-over-year, due to flat sales growth and margin compression,” Goldman Sachs analysts noted.
“We expect companies to be able to hit the consensus low bar,” they added. “The negative EPS revisions for 2023 and 2024 appear to have bottomed out and revision sentiment has improved.”
This week also contains important consumer price data in the United States, which should show that headline inflation has slowed to its lowest level since the start of 2021 at 3.1%, the core is easing to 5.0%.
Markets still think the Federal Reserve is likely to raise rates later this month, but a weak CPI could reduce the risk of another move in September.
Currently, futures are implying a roughly 90% chance of a move higher to 5.25-5.5% this month, and a 24% chance of a move in September.
Fed officials were mostly hawkish in their communications, while markets also priced in higher rates in Europe and the UK. Canada’s central bank meets this week and markets are implying a 67% chance of another hike.
The risk of higher global rates for longer has wreaked havoc on bond markets, where US 10-year yields jumped 23 basis points last week, German yields by 24 basis points and UK yields by 24 basis points. 26 basis points.
Early Monday, two-year US yields stood at 4.957%, after hitting a 16-year high of 5.12% last week.
Rising yields from developed countries have caused ripples in currency markets, particularly in carry trades where investors borrow yen at rock-bottom rates to invest in high-yielding emerging market currencies.
The net result was a rush to close short positions in the yen that saw the Japanese currency rally across the board last week.
The dollar was a little firmer on Monday at 142.46 yen, after slipping 1.3% on Friday, while the euro held steady at 156.18 yen. The single currency was also firm on the dollar at $1.0960.
One of the most popular carry trades has been the short yen and the long Mexican peso, and the upheaval saw the peso plunge 1.8% against the yen on Friday.
In commodity markets, gold held steady at $1,924 an ounce after posting a slight gain last week.
Oil prices fell slightly, after hitting nine-week highs last week as major exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia announced further production cuts.
Brent fell 15 cents to $78.32 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 26 cents to $73.60.
Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Stephen Coates
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/global-markets-wrapup-1-pix-2023-07-10/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Asian stocks rise slightly, Chinese disinflation slows down
- PM Modi meets autistic singer Kamisetty Venkat in Telangana
- ‘I don’t understand why a Kohli or a Rohit can’t play T20I cricket’
- SearchGPT for Chrome – Chrome Web Store
- International Tech Giants Eye India’s FinTech Market, BFSI News, ET BFSI
- 🌱 Asheville City Men’s Soccer + Quake Club near the NC and Tennessee border
- Yellen had a ‘constructive visit’ to China with opportunities for ‘more frequent contact’ in the future, she says
- US Central Command says it killed Islamic State leader in eastern Syria
- Jeffrey Carlson, groundbreaking trans actor on All My Children, dies at 48 KIRO 7 News Seattle
- Real kings triumph over Minnesota United 2
- The Riskiest Red Carpet Looks Ever
- What is ‘GIFT Nifty’ – the new avatar of joint India-Singapore scholarship, now in Gujarat