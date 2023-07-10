Asian stocks rise slightly, Chinese disinflation slows down

Asian scholarships:

Nikkei slips, US stock futures fall

Inflation in China surprisingly low in June

Bonds vulnerable after recent heavy losses

Yen tries to hold on to gains as carry trades come under pressure

SYDNEY, July 10 (Reuters) – Asian stock markets edged higher on Monday as investors eagerly awaited a key reading in U.S. inflation and the start of a new corporate earnings season.

Chinese consumer price data surprised mildly with inflation falling in June and essentially unchanged from a year earlier.

The failure implies there are plenty of opportunities to ease monetary policy further, but also underscores the challenge Beijing faces in reviving its economy and avoiding a deflationary spiral.

The yuan pared its early gains on the news, although Chinese blue chips were still up 0.7% (.CSI300) on hopes of easing regulations for the tech sector. Shares of Hong Kong’s Alibaba Group (9988.HK) also joined the rally.

Gains in China helped MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) 0.6%. The Japanese Nikkei (.N225) lost 0.7% on the back of a stronger yen, while South Korea (.KS11) gained 0.2%.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures fell 0.1% while FTSE futures were flat. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures both fell 0.2%, adding to last week’s losses.

Earnings season begins later this week with JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), Citigroup (CN), Wells Fargo (WFC.N), State Street (STT.N) and PepsiCo (PEP.O) among the names flagged.

“Consensus expects S&P 500 EPS to decline 9% year-over-year, due to flat sales growth and margin compression,” Goldman Sachs analysts noted.

“We expect companies to be able to hit the consensus low bar,” they added. “The negative EPS revisions for 2023 and 2024 appear to have bottomed out and revision sentiment has improved.”

This week also contains important consumer price data in the United States, which should show that headline inflation has slowed to its lowest level since the start of 2021 at 3.1%, the core is easing to 5.0%.

Markets still think the Federal Reserve is likely to raise rates later this month, but a weak CPI could reduce the risk of another move in September.

Currently, futures are implying a roughly 90% chance of a move higher to 5.25-5.5% this month, and a 24% chance of a move in September.

Fed officials were mostly hawkish in their communications, while markets also priced in higher rates in Europe and the UK. Canada’s central bank meets this week and markets are implying a 67% chance of another hike.

The risk of higher global rates for longer has wreaked havoc on bond markets, where US 10-year yields jumped 23 basis points last week, German yields by 24 basis points and UK yields by 24 basis points. 26 basis points.

Early Monday, two-year US yields stood at 4.957%, after hitting a 16-year high of 5.12% last week.

Rising yields from developed countries have caused ripples in currency markets, particularly in carry trades where investors borrow yen at rock-bottom rates to invest in high-yielding emerging market currencies.

The net result was a rush to close short positions in the yen that saw the Japanese currency rally across the board last week.

The dollar was a little firmer on Monday at 142.46 yen, after slipping 1.3% on Friday, while the euro held steady at 156.18 yen. The single currency was also firm on the dollar at $1.0960.

One of the most popular carry trades has been the short yen and the long Mexican peso, and the upheaval saw the peso plunge 1.8% against the yen on Friday.

In commodity markets, gold held steady at $1,924 an ounce after posting a slight gain last week.

Oil prices fell slightly, after hitting nine-week highs last week as major exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia announced further production cuts.

Brent fell 15 cents to $78.32 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 26 cents to $73.60.

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Stephen Coates

