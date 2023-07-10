What to do with your stock options if you are laid off – opinion

The continuing wave of layoffs in the Israeli and global tech sectors is hitting thousands of employees and, unfortunately, it is not expected to end in the coming months. Those who have been laid off face the daunting task of embarking on a new job search while facing financial and emotional challenges.

In the midst of this complex situation is an important decision that can change the economic reality of those who have been made redundant, a decision worth tens or even hundreds of thousands of shekels: what to do with your stock options?

Six tips to follow

Here are six tips that will help you get your house in order:

1. Back to the beginning: Review your employment contract and stock option agreement. Figure out where your options are and identify the trusted company that handles them. Review the details listed in your options contract, including the grant date. Consider the strike price as part of the vesting schedule. Explore the expected time immediately after your employer-employee relationship ends, as well as other relevant factors.

2. Risk Management: This is crucial when dealing with multiple stock options and requires an optimal approach. For example, if you know you need funds as soon as possible, it might be worth considering selling your stock options at a price that buyers are willing to pay, even if it appears lower than the expected price. This will ensure you immediate financial gains.

On the other hand, if you have the luxury of time, it may be worth the wait. Evaluate the extent to which your stock options are in-the-money (i.e. when the sale price exceeds the strike price) and out-of-the-money (when exercising the options does not pay off). currently no profit). Also consider selling all your stock options or leaving some for future trades.

3. Field work: Consult with your managers and co-workers to determine if there is a potential upcoming hire near the company and familiarize yourself with company policy regarding the sale of employee stock. Find out if it is possible to sell your options through a secondary round organized by the company (secondary purchase), or if you have the possibility of finding your own buyer for the shares you currently own.

4. Prepare for the sale: Check that you have all the necessary documents confirming the grant of your stock options, including the options agreement, option plan and trustee information who oversees the option plan. Check the status and get an up-to-date options report from the trustee. Become familiar with the mechanism for exercising options and any related procedures.

Maintaining order is essential for executing options and facilitating the subsequent sale of stocks. The more organized you are, the smoother and faster the transaction process will be.

5. Taxes: Please be aware that the options have been granted within the tax framework of the company pursuant to income tax and overseen by a tax trustee, resulting in certain limitations and implications. It is recommended that you consult the trustee, a tax advisor and/or an experienced tax lawyer to fully understand the matter. In general, it is essential not to cut corners because the question of options and tax regimes is complex.

These questions have been the subject of in-depth reflection both from a legal point of view within the company and from a tax point of view. Therefore, taking detours or shortcuts from proper procedures can lead to exposure or other potential complications.

6. Adapt to the market: It is clear that the primary objective of exercising options is to optimize the process as much as possible. However, employees who fail to recognize recent changes in the markets and insist on keeping a high stock price may find themselves waiting for an extended period at a different and even potentially significantly lower price level. The challenge lies in the uncertainty of not knowing how long this situation will last and how low the options might go. Therefore, waiting or sitting on the fence is like taking a side position.

Indeed, we are already seeing a shift in secondary transactions occurring in the market. On the one hand, sellers show more flexibility in negotiations with the company or buyer due to market conditions. On the other hand, they are reluctant to sell all their shares in their possession.

The author is managing partner of secondary fund Amplefields Investments.